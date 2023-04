The National People's Congress has tightened anti-spying legislation to cover anything authorities say affects the security of the state and grant new search and seizure powers. File photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- China has expanded spying and national security legislation to cover anything authorities say affects the security of the state and granted authorities new search and seizure powers. The update which also brings cyberattacks under the law, was passed Wednesday by the National People's Congress, Beijing's rubber-stamp parliament, with the new provisions due to come into force July 1. Advertisement

The law now provides for the imposition of bans blocking individuals from leaving or entering the country, while the cybersecurity provisions make pointing out weaknesses in China's network illegal.

It also expands the already amorphous category of "state secrets" to encompass handling any national security-related documents, data or materials, with no way of knowing what's legal or illegal.

The director of the criminal law office of China's legislative affairs committee, Wang Ali, said the legislation now more clearly defined what was regarded as espionage and set out what was required of the enforcement agencies.

The amended law comes as the U.S. consultancy Bain & Company confirmed that Chinese police raided its Shanghai offices two weeks ago and questioned staff and removed phones and computers.

"We are cooperating as appropriate with the Chinese authorities," a spokesperson for the firm told the BBC.

Last month, five local staff were detained in a raid on the Beijing office of Mintz Group, an American corporate due diligence firm, that saw authorities close the office.