Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 27, 2023 / 10:10 AM

Britain passes illegal migration bill to stem English Channel crossings

By Paul Godfrey
Britain passed sweeping new laws Thursday that will require security officials to detain and deport anyone arriving on the country's shores in a small boat. Those caught will also be barred from ever returning or applying for British citizenship in the future. File photo by EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Britain passed sweeping new laws Thursday that will require security officials to detain and deport anyone arriving on the country's shores in a small boat. Those caught will also be barred from ever returning or applying for British citizenship in the future. File photo by EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

April 27 (UPI) -- British lawmakers backed controversial government plans Thursday to deter the tens of thousands of people arriving in the country in small boats by making it illegal.

MPs in the House of Commons, parliament's lower house, voted 289-230 to pass the Illegal Migration Bill after the ruling-Conservative government successfully headed off a rebellion by some of its backbenchers.

Advertisement

The bill, which will see all arrivals detained and deported to their own country, or a safe third country such as Rwanda, had met with stiff opposition from about 20 Tory MPs concerned about lumping in unaccompanied children and victims of human trafficking with "illegal immigrants."

The MPs, who were calling for a three-day limit on the detention of children that could only be overridden by a court, backed down after ministers promised to consult with them on a "new timescale."

RELATED Britain evacuates hundreds from Sudan, defends unfilled flights

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, The Children's Society, Action for Children, the National Children's Bureau and Barnardo's, have all strongly criticized the bill.

"We firmly believe that allowing unaccompanied children to be detained for any longer than 24 hours is unacceptable and poses serious risks to their health, safety and protection," the charities said in a joint letter to Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Advertisement

Former Prime Minister Theresa May and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith who tabled an amendment reversing the bill's removal of existing stays of deportation for suspected victims of modern slavery or human trafficking, did not push it to a vote.

RELATED British government to place some asylum seekers on a barge

"Sending victims back to their own country or a third country like Rwanda will simply, at best, make them feel less secure, and therefore less able or willing to give the evidence needed, and at worst will drive them back into the arms of the traffickers and slave drivers," May said.

The bill is expected to encounter bigger problems when it progresses to the House of Lords which could see it amended extensively.

It also faces being challenged by the European Court of Human Rights which has already blocked deportation flights to Rwanda, with which Britain has a migrant-hosting agreement.

RELATED British PM Rishi Sunak in Paris to try to get deal to stop migrant boats

The Rwanda policy, which the government attempted to introduce last year, involves a five-year plan to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing and permits those granted refugee status to apply to settle there.

The flights have been grounded ever since the court issued a series of interim injunctions in June.

The bill contains a provision permitting Braverman to ignore future ECHR injunctions in certain circumstances.

Advertisement

When she brought forward the legislation early last month, Braverman admitted there was a more than 50% chance the bill was incompatible with international law.

Latest Headlines

NATO allies have delivered nearly all combat vehicles promised to Ukraine
World News // 45 minutes ago
NATO allies have delivered nearly all combat vehicles promised to Ukraine
April 27 (UPI) -- NATO allies have delivered nearly all combat vehicles that were promised to Ukraine to shore up the country's defenses against the continuing Russian invasion, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced Thursday.
Beijing expands scope of espionage law
World News // 2 hours ago
Beijing expands scope of espionage law
April 27 (UPI) -- China has expanded spying and national security legislation to cover anything authorities say affects the security of the state and granted authorities new search and seizure powers.
Microsoft slams British regulator's block of $69B Activision acquisition
World News // 4 hours ago
Microsoft slams British regulator's block of $69B Activision acquisition
April 27 (UPI) -- Microsoft hit out at Britain on Thursday over its decision to block the U.S. software giant's $69 billion takeover of British game developer Activision saying the EU was a more attractive place for investment.
High-ranking Iranian cleric assassinated
World News // 12 hours ago
High-ranking Iranian cleric assassinated
April 26 (UPI) -- A powerful high-ranking Iranian cleric was gunned down Wednesday in a bank in northern Mazandaran province, according to Iranian news reports.
Boeing plans big increase in 737 production
World News // 22 hours ago
Boeing plans big increase in 737 production
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing said Wednesday it aims to deliver more than 400 of its 737 airplanes this year, overcoming supply-chain issues and setting a goal of 38 new planes per month.
Vatican to allow laypeople, including women, in bishops' meeting for first time
World News // 22 hours ago
Vatican to allow laypeople, including women, in bishops' meeting for first time
April 26 (UPI) -- The Vatican will allow women to vote in the Synod of Bishops for the first time in history. Additionally, laymen and women will also be allowed to participate.
British watchdog blocks Microsoft's purchase of Activision
World News // 23 hours ago
British watchdog blocks Microsoft's purchase of Activision
April 26 (UPI) -- Britain's Competition and Markets Authority on Wednesday moved to block Microsoft's proposed deal with Activision, citing Microsoft's existing dominance in the cloud sector.
Europe sets provisional targets for sustainable aviation fuel
World News // 23 hours ago
Europe sets provisional targets for sustainable aviation fuel
April 26 (UPI) -- At least 2% of the aviation fuels used in Europe need to come from sustainable resources within the next two years, according to a provisional agreement reached in the bloc's legislative bodies.
EVs expected to make up 18% of vehicles on the road this year
World News // 1 day ago
EVs expected to make up 18% of vehicles on the road this year
April 26 (UPI) -- Helped in part by tax incentives, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday that the share of electric vehicles on the road is expected to increase from 4% in 2020 to 18% this year.
Alexei Navalny says he faces 30-year sentence on 'absurd' new terrorism charges
World News // 1 day ago
Alexei Navalny says he faces 30-year sentence on 'absurd' new terrorism charges
April 26 (UPI) -- Imprisoned Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces a hearing Wednesday on additional extremism and terrorism charges that could result in several more decades in prison.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 teens arrested in deadly Colorado rock-throwing spree
3 teens arrested in deadly Colorado rock-throwing spree
High-ranking Iranian cleric assassinated
High-ranking Iranian cleric assassinated
Vatican to allow laypeople, including women, in bishops' meeting for first time
Vatican to allow laypeople, including women, in bishops' meeting for first time
Florida lawmaker wants to limit 'Latinx,' saying it's part of Biden's 'woke crusade'
Florida lawmaker wants to limit 'Latinx,' saying it's part of Biden's 'woke crusade'
White House state dinner to honor South Korean, U.S. cultures
White House state dinner to honor South Korean, U.S. cultures
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement