The Vatican's Synod office has announced significant changes which will allow laypeople and women to vote in the upcoming Synod of Bishops. In previous cases, like the Synod shown here in 2018, only men were allowed to vote. File Photo by Alessandro di Meo/EPA-EFE

April 26 (UPI) -- The Vatican on Wednesday announced it will allow women to vote in the Synod of Bishops for the first time in history as it opened the process to laypeople. The Vatican's Synod office said it would eliminate the "auditor" role and instead allow the 70 non-bishops, who previously just observed the proceedings, to participate in the vote in October.

The office asked that half of the new participants be women and encouraged the inclusion of young people.

The Vatican's Code of Canon Law describes the Synod of Bishops as "a group of bishops who have been chosen from different regions of the world and meet at fixed times to foster closer unity between the Roman Pontiff and bishops, to assist the Roman Pontiff with their counsel in the preservation and growth of faith and morals."

Non-bishop members are expected to represent less than 25% of the total members participating in the vote.

Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary general of the Synod of Bishops told a press conference Wednesday that the inclusion of laypeople did not "undermine" the nature of the gathering but instead "enriches all of the church."



"It's a change, but it's not a revolution," Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, relator general of the Synod on Synodality added. "Change is normal in life, in history."