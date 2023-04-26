Zelensky, Xi hold 'long, meaningful' call; 1st since Russia invaded Ukraine

1/3

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he had a "long and meaningful" conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping -- the first talk they have had since Russia invaded Ukraine. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday, their first conversation since Russia invaded Ukraine. "I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping," Zelensky tweeted Wednesday morning. "I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations." Advertisement

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it will send a special representative to Ukraine to have further discussions on the war.

"As a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council and a responsible major country, China would not sit idly by, nor would it add oil to the fire, still less exploit the situation for self gains," the foreign ministry said. "Everything China does is aboveboard. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way forward. There is no winner in nuclear wars."

In March, Xi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where they issued a joint statement urging all sides to "respect all countries'" reasonable security concerns.

But as China released a 12-point peace plan on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Xi did not call on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

After an April meeting with Xi in Beijing, French President Emmanuel Macron said he believed China can play a key role in bringing peace.

On Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning walked back comments made by China's ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, questioning the status in international law of former Soviet republics, including Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

"Our position on the issue of territorial integrity is consistent and clear. China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries, and upholds the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter," she said.