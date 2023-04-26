Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 26, 2023 / 9:44 AM

Zelensky, Xi hold 'long, meaningful' call; 1st since Russia invaded Ukraine

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he had a "long and meaningful" conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping -- the first talk they have had since Russia invaded Ukraine. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he had a "long and meaningful" conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping -- the first talk they have had since Russia invaded Ukraine. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday, their first conversation since Russia invaded Ukraine.

"I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping," Zelensky tweeted Wednesday morning. "I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations."

Advertisement

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it will send a special representative to Ukraine to have further discussions on the war.

"As a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council and a responsible major country, China would not sit idly by, nor would it add oil to the fire, still less exploit the situation for self gains," the foreign ministry said. "Everything China does is aboveboard. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way forward. There is no winner in nuclear wars."

RELATED Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community

In March, Xi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where they issued a joint statement urging all sides to "respect all countries'" reasonable security concerns.

Advertisement

But as China released a 12-point peace plan on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Xi did not call on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

After an April meeting with Xi in Beijing, French President Emmanuel Macron said he believed China can play a key role in bringing peace.

RELATED France, China jointly call for Ukraine peace as Macron departs Beijing

On Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning walked back comments made by China's ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, questioning the status in international law of former Soviet republics, including Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

"Our position on the issue of territorial integrity is consistent and clear. China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries, and upholds the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter," she said.

RELATED Austin says Abrams tanks will arrive in Germany for Ukrainian training within weeks

Latest Headlines

Alexei Navalny says he faces 30-year sentence on 'absurd' new terrorism charges
World News // 8 minutes ago
Alexei Navalny says he faces 30-year sentence on 'absurd' new terrorism charges
April 26 (UPI) -- Imprisoned Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces a hearing Wednesday on additional extremism and terrorism charges that could result in several more decades in prison.
Sweden hikes key interest rate to highest level in 15 years
World News // 2 hours ago
Sweden hikes key interest rate to highest level in 15 years
April 26 (UPI) -- Sweden's central bank raised its policy interest rate Wednesday by 50 basis points to 3.5% in a bid to tame "far too high" inflation, warning it would likely be followed by smaller hikes in June and September.
Britain evacuates hundreds from Sudan, defends unfilled flights
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain evacuates hundreds from Sudan, defends unfilled flights
April 26 (UPI) -- A British military operation to airlift thousands of its citizens out of harm's way in Sudan gathered pace Wednesday as the midpoint of a three day cease-fire approached amid worries that some aircraft were not full.
Taliban reportedly kill ISIS leader behind 2021 bombing that killed 13 U.S. soldiers
World News // 14 hours ago
Taliban reportedly kill ISIS leader behind 2021 bombing that killed 13 U.S. soldiers
April 25 (UPI) -- The Taliban said Tuesday it carried out an operation that killed an ISIS leader responsible for plotting a pair of explosions in Afghanistan in 2021 that left 13 U.S. service members among the dead.
Britain begins evacuating citizens from Sudan
World News // 1 day ago
Britain begins evacuating citizens from Sudan
April 25 (UPI) -- Britain began evacuating an estimated 4,000 of its citizens Tuesday from war-torn Sudan, taking advantage of a pause in the fighting from a three-day cease-fire brokered by the United States.
Murdoch company settled with Prince William on hacking claims, Harry says
World News // 20 hours ago
Murdoch company settled with Prince William on hacking claims, Harry says
April 25 (UPI) -- New court filings in the U.K. say that a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper secretly paid Prince William a large amount of money to settle a phone-hacking claim.
Russian strike on Kharkiv region museum kills two
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian strike on Kharkiv region museum kills two
April 25 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike on a history museum in Kupyansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv region killed two people on Tuesday, according to officials.
Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami
World News // 22 hours ago
Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami
April 25 (UPI) -- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido arrived in Miami Tuesday after he was deported by Colombian authorities who said he crossed their border illegally to attend a conference on Venezuela in the country.
Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles
World News // 23 hours ago
Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles
April 25 (UPI) -- The Mexican Navy discovered more than 19,000 pounds of meth hidden inside 11,520 bottles of tequila.
Netanyahu appeals to Israeli brotherhood in Remembrance Day address
World News // 1 day ago
Netanyahu appeals to Israeli brotherhood in Remembrance Day address
April 25 (UPI) -- Israelis paused on Tuesday in recognition of Remembrance Day, or Memorial Day, to honor those who have died from war and terrorism, despite the political turmoil that has engulfed the country in past months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami
Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami
Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles
Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement