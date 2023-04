A Russian strike on a museum in Kharkiv region has killed two people, according to Ukrainian officials. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Defense Ministry/ Twitter

April 25 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike on a history museum in Kupyansk, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, killed two people on Tuesday, according to officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky originally said one person was killed in the attack. Advertisement

"Kupyansk, local history museum, Russian missile strike. So far, it is known about the dead employee of the museum and ten wounded. There are still people under the rubble," Zelensky tweeted Tuesday.

"The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy Ukraine completely. We have no right to forget about it for a single second. We must bring Russia to justice both on the battlefield and with fair court sentences," Zelensky continued.

Fatality numbers rose as rescue efforts continued.

"While clearing the rubble of the museum building in Kupiansk, which was hit by a Russian S-300 missile this morning, search and rescue workers found the body of a second woman," Kharkiv Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram Tuesday.

According to Syniehubov, there are no military facilities in the area of the museum.

"Rescuers found the body of the second person killed during the shelling of the local history museum in Kupyansk," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense tweeted later Tuesday.