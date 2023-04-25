EU hits Assad's cousins, militia leaders with sanctions over drug trade

The European Union targeted the drug trafficking-business model of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's govenrment with sanctions on Monday. Photo by EPA-EFE

April 24 (UPI) -- European lawmakers on Monday blacklisted more than two dozen people, including family members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, as the European Union targets the production and trafficking of drugs they say support the Middle Eastern country's regime. The 27-member bloc's council, which defines the political direction of the union, imposed the sanctions against 25 people, seven companies and what it described as a front charitable foundation over the production, sale and trafficking of narcotics, notably captagon, a synthetic and highly addictive amphetamine common in the Middle East that has been linked to terrorism in the region and Europe. Advertisement

According to the union, the business of amphetamine has become a cash funnel for Assad and his inner circle, supporting their repressive actions against the people of Syria.

Among those targeted Monday include Assad cousins Wassim al-Assad, 42, and Mudar Rifaat al-Assad, who is in his late 50s, along with family member Samer Kamal al-Assad, 49, and several close family associates.

Wassim and Samer were sanctioned nearly a month ago by the United States, as the Biden administration also targeted the production and sale of illicit drugs.

Leaders of regime-affiliated militias, business people and those connected to the Syrian army were also hit Monday by the EU, along with several private security companies, and those connected to them, on accusations of being shell companies for regime-linked militias.

Russian engineering and construction firm Stroytransgaz was sanctioned for having assumed Syria's largest phosphate mines, and the Areen foundation, which is directed by Assad's wife, Asma al-Assad, for channeling aid in line with the policies of the regime under the guise of a charity.

The government of the Netherlands described Monday's action as targeting not only those in the drug business but also human rights violators and those working on economic deals with Russia.

"Any assets in the EU belonging to individuals and organizations that appear on the sanctions list have been frozen," it said in a statement, explaining that the Netherlands has been pushing for this sanctions package to be adopted.

"The sanctions target the revenue models currently used by the regime that serve to prolong the Syrian conflict," it said.

Since 2011, when the EU approved sanctions for Syria over the violent repression of its citizens by the Assad regime, more than 322 people and 81 entities have had their assets frozen and hit by travel bans.