Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 25, 2023 / 12:09 AM

EU hits Assad's cousins, militia leaders with sanctions over drug trade

By Darryl Coote
The European Union targeted the drug trafficking-business model of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's govenrment with sanctions on Monday. Photo by EPA-EFE
The European Union targeted the drug trafficking-business model of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's govenrment with sanctions on Monday. Photo by EPA-EFE

April 24 (UPI) -- European lawmakers on Monday blacklisted more than two dozen people, including family members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, as the European Union targets the production and trafficking of drugs they say support the Middle Eastern country's regime.

The 27-member bloc's council, which defines the political direction of the union, imposed the sanctions against 25 people, seven companies and what it described as a front charitable foundation over the production, sale and trafficking of narcotics, notably captagon, a synthetic and highly addictive amphetamine common in the Middle East that has been linked to terrorism in the region and Europe.

Advertisement

According to the union, the business of amphetamine has become a cash funnel for Assad and his inner circle, supporting their repressive actions against the people of Syria.

Among those targeted Monday include Assad cousins Wassim al-Assad, 42, and Mudar Rifaat al-Assad, who is in his late 50s, along with family member Samer Kamal al-Assad, 49, and several close family associates.

RELATED United States, Britain sanction Iranian forces that cracked down on protesters

Wassim and Samer were sanctioned nearly a month ago by the United States, as the Biden administration also targeted the production and sale of illicit drugs.

Advertisement

Leaders of regime-affiliated militias, business people and those connected to the Syrian army were also hit Monday by the EU, along with several private security companies, and those connected to them, on accusations of being shell companies for regime-linked militias.

Russian engineering and construction firm Stroytransgaz was sanctioned for having assumed Syria's largest phosphate mines, and the Areen foundation, which is directed by Assad's wife, Asma al-Assad, for channeling aid in line with the policies of the regime under the guise of a charity.

RELATED Denmark lifts maritime bans associated with Nord Stream pipeline disturbance

The government of the Netherlands described Monday's action as targeting not only those in the drug business but also human rights violators and those working on economic deals with Russia.

"Any assets in the EU belonging to individuals and organizations that appear on the sanctions list have been frozen," it said in a statement, explaining that the Netherlands has been pushing for this sanctions package to be adopted.

"The sanctions target the revenue models currently used by the regime that serve to prolong the Syrian conflict," it said.

RELATED Putin discusses oil market stability with Saudi crown prince

Since 2011, when the EU approved sanctions for Syria over the violent repression of its citizens by the Assad regime, more than 322 people and 81 entities have had their assets frozen and hit by travel bans.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Warring factions agree to three-day ceasefire in Sudan
World News // 16 hours ago
Warring factions agree to three-day ceasefire in Sudan
April 24 (UPI) -- Warring military factions in Sudan have agreed to a three-day ceasefire as the United States works to get private citizens and diplomatic personnel out of the country.
Hyundai demos crab-like lateral driving with Ioniq 5
World News // 9 hours ago
Hyundai demos crab-like lateral driving with Ioniq 5
SEOUL, April 24 (UPI) -- Automotive component maker Hyundai Mobis released a video demonstrating for the first time a crab-like, lateral-shifting car.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted at U.N. security meeting
World News // 10 hours ago
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted at U.N. security meeting
April 24 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov faced harsh criticism from fellow United Nations ambassadors in New York Monday before delivering a speech as temporary head of the U.N. Security Council.
Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem
World News // 11 hours ago
Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem
April 24 (UPI) -- At least seven people were wounded after a Palestinian man drove a vehicle into a busy market in Jerusalem, in what police are calling a terrorist attack Monday.
United States, Britain sanction Iranian forces that cracked down on protesters
World News // 12 hours ago
United States, Britain sanction Iranian forces that cracked down on protesters
April 24 (UPI) -- The United States announced a new round of sanctions against Iran on Monday, coupled with similar penalties applied by Britain and the European Union in connection with the country's Morality Police.
EU opens Moldova security mission; China says it 'respects status' of former Soviet republics
World News // 14 hours ago
EU opens Moldova security mission; China says it 'respects status' of former Soviet republics
April 24 (UPI) -- The European Union unveiled a new security mission in Moldova on Monday to assist the former Soviet republic with crisis management and hybrid threats, including cybersecurity and foreign information manipulation.
EU, Norway form a Green Alliance to facilitate the energy transition
World News // 15 hours ago
EU, Norway form a Green Alliance to facilitate the energy transition
April 24 (UPI) -- The European Union and Norway on Monday announced they had agreed on renewed commitments to efforts to combat climate change and promote clean energy.
British PM to meet with Scottish leader in effort thrash out differences
World News // 16 hours ago
British PM to meet with Scottish leader in effort thrash out differences
April 24 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet with Scotland's new First Minister Humza Yousaf for talks over a series of disputes including moves to sue the government over its veto of gender recognition legislation.
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
World News // 16 hours ago
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
April 24 (UPI) -- Military spending surged across the globe last year to more than $224 trillion, with the war in Ukraine triggering the sharpest increase in defense budgets throughout Europe since the waning days of the Cold War.
South Korea's President Yoon to meet Biden in state visit
World News // 18 hours ago
South Korea's President Yoon to meet Biden in state visit
SEOUL, April 24 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol departed for the United States on Monday for a six-day state visit, with economic and security issues high on the agenda amid growing threats from North Korea and China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted at U.N. security meeting
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted at U.N. security meeting
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem
Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
Supreme Court rejects climate bids from oil and gas companies
Supreme Court rejects climate bids from oil and gas companies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement