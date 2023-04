Cabin crew who landed with international flight walk towards the exit of the Pudong International Airport, in Shanghai, China, on January 8. China said Tuesday it is dropping its PCR test requirements to enter the country. File Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

April 25 (UPI) -- Those traveling to China will no longer have to provide PCR test results, the country said on Tuesday, removing a major hurdle for visitors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that starting on Saturday, travelers would only have to show a negative rapid antigen test result. China had previously dropped the PCR test requirement for travelers coming from New Zealand and Malaysia only. Advertisement

She added that airlines will no longer be required to check pre-departure testing results.

"We would like to remind inbound and outbound travelers to look after their health in the run-up to their departure and strictly follow the COVID protocols of China and their travel destinations so that they can have a healthy and pleasant trip and a safe journey home," Mao said in a Beijing news conference.

"China will continue to refine prevention and control policies in a science-based manner in light of the evolving epidemic situation to ensure the safe, healthy and orderly travel between China and other countries."

China's tourism industry has continued a slow recovery from pre-pandemic numbers, which has been also hurt by high airline fares and a backlog of visa approvals.

China was one of the last countries to drop a requirement to quarantine travelers upon arrival to its mainland starting on Jan. 8. That 14-day isolation rule had been in place since March 2020 at the height of the pandemic.