The bodies of 58 people who starved to death and are believed to be affiliated with a religious cult, were exhumed in Kenya. Photo courtesy of Kenyan National Police

April 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kenya said that 58 people have been confirmed dead during an investigation into a cult whose followers appear to have starved themselves to death. The investigation began in March after reports linked the death of two children who allegedly starved themselves to death, to Pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, the Kenyan National Police said. Advertisement

After his arrest, the police said that 50 bodies had been exhumed from shallow graves, while 29 people were rescued alive.

"As a service, we strongly condemn any form of religious organization that promotes extremist beliefs and operates outside the confines of the law, putting the safety and wellbeing of Kenyans at risk and violating basic human rights; in this case, the right to life," the police said in a statement.

Mackenzie is allegedly suspected to lead a religious cult called the Good News International Church, the police said. Mackenzie was arrested in March, rearrested on April 14, then surrendered himself to police on April 17.

The investigation is ongoing according to the police.