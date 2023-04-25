Trending
April 25, 2023 / 12:00 PM

Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami

By Clyde Hughes
Former Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido was deported from Colombia to Miami on Tuesday after Colombia's Foreign Ministry said he entered the country illegally. File Photo by Mauricio Duenas Castaneda/EPA-EFE
April 25 (UPI) -- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido arrived in Miami Tuesday after he was deported by Colombian authorities who said he crossed their border illegally to attend a conference on Venezuela in the country.

Upon his arrival at Miami International Airport, Guaido expressed concern about the safety of his loved ones and supporters as he seemed to have lost the support of the Colombian government.

"I am very worried about my family and my work team because they have already seen the consequences of a dictatorship," Guaido he said. "They have been tortured, persecuted and at this moment directly threatened, not only against Fabiana but also against my family directly."

Guaido had previously been viewed by the United States and several other nations, including Colombia, as Venezuela's leader after he was sworn in as leader of the National Assembly in January 2020 after lawmakers loyal to President Nicolas Maduro elected their own candidate.

On Tuesday, Guaido said he believed that support had ended under Colombia's newly-elected president, Gustavo Petro.

"My expectations are now that countries participating in the summit speak about human rights, about the Venezuelans who are seeking refuge, that they rais their voices at the summit organized by President Petro, who in one way or another has already established a position on what is happening in Venezuela," he said.

Guaido had planned to meet with some delegations sent to Bogota for a diplomatic summit including representatives from about 20 countries to discuss possible solutions to Venezuela's ongoing political crisis.

However, Colombia's Foreign Ministry said Guaido was never invited to the summit and crossed into the country without a visa.

Migration officials escorted him to the El Dorada Airport in Bogota where he was placed on a commercial flight to Miami.

"It is not true then that the national government had a plane to transfer Mr. Guaido to that country," a translated statement from the Colombia government said. "Migration Colombia is vigilant that this trip occurs without any delay."

