Advertisement
World News
April 24, 2023 / 4:56 AM

Credit Suisse outflows neared $69B in Q1

By Darryl Coote
Credit Suisse on Monday announced its earnings report for the first quarter of 2023, stating it suffered an outflow of nearly $69 billion. Photo by Michael Buholzer/EPA-EFE
Credit Suisse on Monday announced its earnings report for the first quarter of 2023, stating it suffered an outflow of nearly $69 billion. Photo by Michael Buholzer/EPA-EFE

April 24 (UPI) -- A bank run that forced Credit Suisse to be sold to domestic rival UBS last month saw nearly $69 billion in assets flee its vaults during the first three months of the year, it said.

The troubled Swiss lender announced the outflow Monday in its Q1 earnings report that showed it sported a pre-tax profit of $14.3 billion, which was due to the write-off of $16.8 billion of Additional Tier 1 capital notes as ordered by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, known as FINMA, to facilitate its merger with UBS.

Advertisement

Its pre-tax loss for the quarter was $1.3 billion.

The company experienced a bank run for months that forced the government and the central bank to make the controversial decision to sell Credit Suisse to rival UBS for $3.2 billion on March 19.

The extent of the run during the first three months of the year was $68.7 billion, it said, adding that the most extensive outflow occurred during the second half of March when it experienced "significant withdrawals of cash deposits as well as non-renewal of maturing time deposits."

Customer deposits also declined by $75 billion during that time frame.

Advertisement

"These outflows, which were most acute in the days immediately preceding and following the announcement of the merger, stabilized to much lower levels, but had not yet reversed as of April 24, 2023," it said.

Latest Headlines

Australia plans largest military overhaul since WWII amid growing China threat
World News // 1 hour ago
Australia plans largest military overhaul since WWII amid growing China threat
April 24 (UPI) -- Australia on Monday unveiled its new defense strategy that states dramatic reforms are needed so it can meet the growing military challenge posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region.
Azerbaijan erects checkpoint between Armenia, contested Nagorno-Karabakh region
World News // 5 hours ago
Azerbaijan erects checkpoint between Armenia, contested Nagorno-Karabakh region
April 23 (UPI) -- Azerbaijan on Sunday established a checkpoint on the Lachin corridor, the sole land link between Armenia and the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, sparking outrage in Yerevan and concern in Washington, D.C.
Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh arrested in India
World News // 14 hours ago
Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh arrested in India
April 23 (UPI) -- Police in India have arrested Amritpal Singh, a Sikh preacher who has called for the secession of the Punjab province to create an independent Sikh nation.
Ukraine to create national cemetery in Kyiv, model it after Arlington
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukraine to create national cemetery in Kyiv, model it after Arlington
April 23 (UPI) -- The government of Ukraine has announced that it will create a national military cemetery and museum complex in Bykivnia, near the capital.
Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years
World News // 1 day ago
Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years
April 22 (UPI) -- An Australian-led team has located the wreck of the Montevideo Maru, a Japanese transport ship that was carrying hundreds of Allied prisoners when it was sunk by a U.S. submarine in 1942.
Sudan's army will help in evacuating foreign nationals as fighting resumes
World News // 1 day ago
Sudan's army will help in evacuating foreign nationals as fighting resumes
April 22 (UPI) -- Sudan's military said Saturday it will help evacuate foreign nationals from the country as two generals leading different factions of the Sudanese military broke a temporary cease-fire deal.
Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89
World News // 1 day ago
Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89
April 22 (UPI) -- Renowned Australian comedian Barry Humphries died at the age of 89 in Sydney, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday.
Suspect in custody after 10 people from same family shot dead in South Africa
World News // 2 days ago
Suspect in custody after 10 people from same family shot dead in South Africa
April 21 (UPI) -- Ten members of the same family were shot dead Friday in Imbali Township in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
1 American killed amid fighting in Sudan, State Department says
World News // 2 days ago
1 American killed amid fighting in Sudan, State Department says
April 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department said Friday that at least one American has died in Sudan as two generals leading different factions of the Sudanese military wage war.
Putin discusses oil market stability with Saudi crown prince
World News // 2 days ago
Putin discusses oil market stability with Saudi crown prince
April 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a Friday conversation with the Saudi crown prince that collaboration with OPEC would ensure the global crude oil markets are relatively stable.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
Widow sues Celebrity Cruises after husband's decomposing body stored in drink cooler
Widow sues Celebrity Cruises after husband's decomposing body stored in drink cooler
Bed, Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy, announces 'winding down' of operations
Bed, Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy, announces 'winding down' of operations
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement