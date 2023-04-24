Credit Suisse outflows neared $69B in Q1

April 24 (UPI) -- A bank run that forced Credit Suisse to be sold to domestic rival UBS last month saw nearly $69 billion in assets flee its vaults during the first three months of the year, it said.
The troubled Swiss lender announced the outflow Monday in its Q1 earnings report that showed it sported a pre-tax profit of $14.3 billion, which was due to the write-off of $16.8 billion of Additional Tier 1 capital notes as ordered by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, known as FINMA, to facilitate its merger with UBS.