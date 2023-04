Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would not call for snap elections after his Liberal Democratic Party won four of five seats on Sunday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Japan's Liberal Democratic Party won four of five seats in Sunday elections while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dismissed rumors that he would dissolve the Lower House and call for a snap election. While LPD won the posts by smaller margins than expected, the four Lower House and one Upper House victories appeared to shore up the party's grip on Japan's politics. Kishida followed Monday by calming fears of a possible snap election. Advertisement

New elections for both branches of the House are not scheduled until 2025.

"As we have to carry out important policies one by one, I am not considering [a Lower House] dissolution and a general election at the moment," Kishida said.

The Liberal Democratic Party's lone defeat came to a candidate in western Japan by the new Japan Innovation Party. The LDP won all of its elections against Japan's leading opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party.

In the Chiba No. 5 district's Lower House race LDP's Arifya Eri, won 50,578 votes compared to 45,635 from the CDP's Kentaro Yazaki. LDP's Aki Shirasaka also edged out DCP's Tadamoto Yoshida by just 341 votes in the Oita Upper House race.

"We have been given more seats than we had," Kishida said. "I take it as voters spurring the LDP to carry through its policy priorities."

The LDP victories come less than two weeks after Kishida escaped injury in an incident where a man appeared to throw a bomb during a campaign speech in western Japan.

One police officer suffered minor injuries during the event at the Saikazaki Port in Wakayama Prefecture.