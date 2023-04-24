Advertisement
World News
April 24, 2023 / 10:30 AM

EU opens Moldova security mission; China says it 'respects status' of former Soviet republics

By Paul Godfrey
The EU said Monday it was establishing a civilian security mission in Ukraine-neighbor Moldova to counter cyber and disinformation threats from Russia and other hostile states. File photo by Patrick Seeger/EPA-EFE
April 24 (UPI) -- The European Union unveiled a new security mission in Moldova on Monday to assist the former Soviet republic with crisis management and hybrid threats, including cybersecurity, and countering foreign disinformation and interference.

Established at Moldova's request under the bloc's Common Security and Defense Policy, the EU Partnership Mission will provide strategy and policy advice and capacity building for early warning, detection, identification, tracing of threats and the response to hybrid threats, the European Council said in a news release.

"Today we are stepping up EU support to Moldova, protect its security, territorial integrity and sovereignty. The deployment of this new mission is yet another important political sign of the EU's support in the current difficult circumstances," said Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, who was speaking at a Foreign Affairs Council Meeting in Luxembourg.

The civilian organization will have an initial mandate of two years with its operational headquarters at an unnamed location in Moldova, with EU Foreign-Defense Ministry diplomat Stefano Tomat as its operation commander.

A Head of Mission leading operations on the ground will be appointed in the near future.

Borrell, said that Moldova, which like Ukraine already has EU-membership candidate status, is one of the countries "most affected" by the fallout of the war in Ukraine, adding that the bloc has witnessed "increased and continued Russian attempts to destabilize Moldova with hybrid actions."

He added that Moldova and Georgia were in "more or less the same situation" as Georgia, as former Soviet republics that border Russia and "feel the threat" of the Russian invasion.

Borrell said the Luxembourg meeting would also address the "adhesion" to the EU perspective and the security situation, adding that "for us, Georgia is a very important country, and remember that it has specific security issues, because its territory is partially occupied by Russia. So, this is an important day to discuss about Georgia."

Borrell's statement came on the heels of comments by China's ambassador to France Lu Shaye questioning the status in international law of former Soviet republics, including Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

In a Friday interview on French television, he said the republics lacked status in international law because there was no international agreement to materialize their status as a sovereign country.

On Crimea being Ukraine, Lu said "it depends how you perceive the problem," arguing that it was a part of Russia in the past that was gifted to Ukraine by former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

The comments sparked an angry backlash from the three Baltic states which demanded an explanation from Beijing, while Borrell pledged to bring up the issue at Monday's foreign affairs meeting for possible reassessment and recalibration of the EU's strategy on China ahead of the next European Council meeting in June.

"If anyone is still wondering why the Baltic states don't trust China to 'broker peace in Ukraine,' here's a Chinese ambassador arguing that Crimea is Russian and our countries' borders have no legal basis," Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a Twitter post.

China later appeared to distance itself from Lu's comments with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning saying China "respects the status of the former Soviet republics as sovereign countries after the Soviet Union's dissolution," and upholds the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter.

"After the Soviet Union dissolved, China was one of the first countries that established diplomatic ties with the countries concerned. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties with these countries, China has followed the principles of mutual respect and equality in developing friendly and cooperative bilateral relations with them.

"As to the Ukraine issue, China's position is clear and consistent. We will continue to work with the international community to make our own contribution to facilitating a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," said Mao.

But she accused some media of attempting to sow discord by misrepresenting China's position on the Ukraine issue.

