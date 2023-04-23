Advertisement
World News
April 23, 2023 / 1:21 PM

Ukraine to create national cemetery in Kyiv, model it after Arlington

By Adam Schrader
A member of the Military Honor Guard stands as President Joe Biden arrives to participate in a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony on the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on November 11, 2021. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
A member of the Military Honor Guard stands as President Joe Biden arrives to participate in a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony on the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on November 11, 2021. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- The government of Ukraine has announced that it will create a national military cemetery and museum complex in Bykivnia, near the capital.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, announced Thursday in a post on Facebook that the city council "started the procedure" for the creation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

Advertisement

"The capital is ready in all possible ways to contribute to the creation of a memorial to our heroes," Klitschko said.

Klitschko said that the city owns about 20 acres of land in the area that will be used for the cemetery, in addition to 222 owned by the federal government.

RELATED Putin discusses oil market stability with Saudi crown prince

"The Ministry of Veterans is responsible for the creation of the Ukrainian National Military Memorial Cemetery. In accordance with the Government's action plan, we have created a state institution that will take care of all these processes," First Deputy Minister of Veteran Affairs Oleksandr Porhun said in a statement on April 14.

"A plot of land for the construction of a cemetery has already been approved. According to the agreed construction schedule, burials will begin in the first row of the National Military Memorial Cemetery at the end of autumn this year."

Advertisement

Yulia Laputina, Ukraine's minister of veterans' affairs, told CNN that the country plans to model the cemetery after Arlington National Cemetery in the United States.

RELATED Austin says Abrams tanks will arrive in Germany for Ukrainian training within weeks

"I really appreciated this incredible memorializing and respect for the people who defended your country," said Laputina, who is also a veteran.

"It will be the memorial not only for those people who will be buried there from the battles of Russian-Ukrainian war, for the heroes, but also it will be the memorial for all of the defenders of our country when Ukraine was fighting for the independence in different historical periods."

RELATED Russian 'spy ship' in North Sea raises security concerns

Latest Headlines

Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years
World News // 21 hours ago
Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years
April 22 (UPI) -- An Australian-led team has located the wreck of the Montevideo Maru, a Japanese transport ship that was carrying hundreds of Allied prisoners when it was sunk by a U.S. submarine in 1942.
Sudan's army will help in evacuating foreign nationals as fighting resumes
World News // 22 hours ago
Sudan's army will help in evacuating foreign nationals as fighting resumes
April 22 (UPI) -- Sudan's military said Saturday it will help evacuate foreign nationals from the country as two generals leading different factions of the Sudanese military broke a temporary cease-fire deal.
Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89
World News // 1 day ago
Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89
April 22 (UPI) -- Renowned Australian comedian Barry Humphries died at the age of 89 in Sydney, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday.
Suspect in custody after 10 people from same family shot dead in South Africa
World News // 2 days ago
Suspect in custody after 10 people from same family shot dead in South Africa
April 21 (UPI) -- Ten members of the same family were shot dead Friday in Imbali Township in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
1 American killed amid fighting in Sudan, State Department says
World News // 2 days ago
1 American killed amid fighting in Sudan, State Department says
April 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department said Friday that at least one American has died in Sudan as two generals leading different factions of the Sudanese military wage war.
Putin discusses oil market stability with Saudi crown prince
World News // 2 days ago
Putin discusses oil market stability with Saudi crown prince
April 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a Friday conversation with the Saudi crown prince that collaboration with OPEC would ensure the global crude oil markets are relatively stable.
Chilean government seeks stake in lithium mining operations
World News // 2 days ago
Chilean government seeks stake in lithium mining operations
April 21 (UPI) -- The Chilean president announced plans Friday to require private companies to add the government as a partner in any extraction of lithium.
Austin says Abrams tanks will arrive in Germany for Ukrainian training within weeks
World News // 2 days ago
Austin says Abrams tanks will arrive in Germany for Ukrainian training within weeks
April 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, in Germany for a meeting of the 54-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group, told reporters Abrams tanks will arrive in Germany for training Ukrainians within weeks.
Oilfield services firm Schlumberger expecting a good financial year
World News // 2 days ago
Oilfield services firm Schlumberger expecting a good financial year
April 21 (UPI) -- Support services for offshore and international oil and gas activity are cause for optimism, with the global outlook positive despite recent demand signals, Schlumberger said Friday.
Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
World News // 2 days ago
Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
April 20 (UPI) -- The Russian city of Belgorod was accidentally bombed by the Russian military on Thursday, reports said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alabama education official resigns after gov's criticism of 'woke' training text
Alabama education official resigns after gov's criticism of 'woke' training text
Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89
Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89
Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years
Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years
Recreational pot legalized in Delaware as governor allows bills to become law
Recreational pot legalized in Delaware as governor allows bills to become law
NAACP sues Mississippi governor over Capitol Police expansion in Jackson
NAACP sues Mississippi governor over Capitol Police expansion in Jackson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement