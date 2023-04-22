Advertisement
World News
April 22, 2023 / 4:55 PM

Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years

By Patrick Hilsman
An Australian-led team has located the wreck of the Montevideo Maru, which remained undiscovered since its sinking in 1942. Photo Courtesy of Silentworld Foundation
An Australian-led team has located the wreck of the Montevideo Maru, which remained undiscovered since its sinking in 1942. Photo Courtesy of Silentworld Foundation

April 22 (UPI) -- An Australian-led team has located the wreck of the Montevideo Maru, a Japanese transport ship that was carrying hundreds of Allied prisoners when it was sunk by a U.S. submarine in 1942.

The wreck is remembered in Australia for the 979 Australian prisoners of war who died when the ship went down. The ship was carrying approximately 1,060 prisoners in total on July 1, 1942, when the USS Sturgeon torpedoed it.

Advertisement

The submarine's crew was unaware their target was carrying Allied prisoners when they attacked it.

The mystery of the ship's location has endured in the decades since the sinking, especially in Australia.

RELATED Suspected shipwreck washes up in Florida

The search effort which ultimately located the wreck was organized by the Silentworld Foundation, an Australian-based nonprofit "with a focus on supporting and promoting Australasian maritime archaeology, history, culture and heritage," according to their website.

The Silentworld Foundation partnered with deep-sea survey experts from the Dutch company Fugro and deployed advanced technology, including an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle which scanned the seafloor with sonar.

The search kicked off on April 6 in the South China Sea and located the Montevideo Maru 12 days later off the coast of the Philippines at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet below the surface.

Advertisement

The team took several days to confirm the identity of the wreck.

"Families waited years for news of their missing loved ones, before learning of the tragic outcome of the sinking," said Silentworld Foundation Director and team leader John Mullen. "Some never fully came to accept that their loved ones were among the victims. Today, by finding the vessel, we hope to bring closure to the many families devasted by this terrible disaster."

Mullen express gratitude "to all of the dedicated Silentworld team involved in this expedition."

RELATED Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs

Read More

30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea

Latest Headlines

Sudan's army will help in evacuating foreign nationals as fighting resumes
World News // 2 hours ago
Sudan's army will help in evacuating foreign nationals as fighting resumes
April 22 (UPI) -- Sudan's military said Saturday it will help evacuate foreign nationals from the country as two generals leading different factions of the Sudanese military broke a temporary cease-fire deal.
Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89
World News // 5 hours ago
Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89
April 22 (UPI) -- Renowned Australian comedian Barry Humphries died at the age of 89 in Sydney, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday.
Suspect in custody after 10 people from same family shot dead in South Africa
World News // 1 day ago
Suspect in custody after 10 people from same family shot dead in South Africa
April 21 (UPI) -- Ten members of the same family were shot dead Friday in Imbali Township in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
1 American killed amid fighting in Sudan, State Department says
World News // 1 day ago
1 American killed amid fighting in Sudan, State Department says
April 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department said Friday that at least one American has died in Sudan as two generals leading different factions of the Sudanese military wage war.
Putin discusses oil market stability with Saudi crown prince
World News // 1 day ago
Putin discusses oil market stability with Saudi crown prince
April 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a Friday conversation with the Saudi crown prince that collaboration with OPEC would ensure the global crude oil markets are relatively stable.
Chilean government seeks stake in lithium mining operations
World News // 1 day ago
Chilean government seeks stake in lithium mining operations
April 21 (UPI) -- The Chilean president announced plans Friday to require private companies to add the government as a partner in any extraction of lithium.
Austin says Abrams tanks will arrive in Germany for Ukrainian training within weeks
World News // 1 day ago
Austin says Abrams tanks will arrive in Germany for Ukrainian training within weeks
April 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, in Germany for a meeting of the 54-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group, told reporters Abrams tanks will arrive in Germany for training Ukrainians within weeks.
Oilfield services firm Schlumberger expecting a good financial year
World News // 1 day ago
Oilfield services firm Schlumberger expecting a good financial year
April 21 (UPI) -- Support services for offshore and international oil and gas activity are cause for optimism, with the global outlook positive despite recent demand signals, Schlumberger said Friday.
Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
World News // 1 day ago
Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
April 20 (UPI) -- The Russian city of Belgorod was accidentally bombed by the Russian military on Thursday, reports said.
Britain's Deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after inquiry finds he bullied staff
World News // 1 day ago
Britain's Deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after inquiry finds he bullied staff
April 21 (UPI) -- British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab quit Friday after the publication of a report into allegations he bullied civil servants working for him when he held three of the government's top portfolios.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-police officer convicted in killing unarmed Daunte Wright to be freed Monday
Ex-police officer convicted in killing unarmed Daunte Wright to be freed Monday
Police in Washington state say toddler shot, left at fire station
Police in Washington state say toddler shot, left at fire station
Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89
Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89
Public schools would have to display Ten Commandments under Texas bill
Public schools would have to display Ten Commandments under Texas bill
Conn. highway bridge remains closed after fiery fuel truck crash
Conn. highway bridge remains closed after fiery fuel truck crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement