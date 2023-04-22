Advertisement
World News
April 22, 2023 / 1:16 PM

Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89

By Simon Druker
1/3
Renowned Australian comedian Barry Humphries, known for his Dame Edna Everage character, has died at the age of 89 in Sydney, his family confirmed Saturday. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Renowned Australian comedian Barry Humphries, known for his Dame Edna Everage character, has died at the age of 89 in Sydney, his family confirmed Saturday. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Renowned Australian comedian Barry Humphries died at the age of 89 in Sydney, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday.

Best known for the portrayal of his characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, Humphries was in the hospital dealing with complications from hip surgery last month. He had a fall in February.

Advertisement

Humphries passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

"He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit," his family members said in a statement to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"With over seventy years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be. His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted."

Advertisement

His Dame Edna persona propelled Humphries to the peak of British television in the 1970s, eventually securing his own Dame Edna Everage Experience talk show in the 1980s.

RELATED Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna

He also became well known for his Sir Les Patterson character, a staple for three decades during Humphries' stage performance.

Though many audiences know him best from TV, Humphries was also a prominent theater actor and a proponent of the arts in all forms.

"Although he may be best remembered for his work in theater, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of Art in all its forms," his family said. "He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many."

Condolences poured in as news of his death broke.

"RIP Barry Humphries -- one of the greatest ever Australians -- and a comic genius who used his exuberant alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, to say the otherwise unsayable," former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Also an infallibly brilliant Spectator contributor. What a loss."

"For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

"But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift. May he rest in peace."

Notable Deaths of 2023

Willis Reed
New York Knicks legend Willis Reed (C) reacts when he is introduced with the rest of the Knicks 1973 championship team in New York City in 2013. Reed, who was nicknamed "The Captain" and was in the Basketball Hall-of-Fame, died at the age of 80 on March 21. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Jennifer Coolidge to be honored for comedy at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Latest Headlines

Suspect in custody after 10 people from same family shot dead in South Africa
World News // 23 hours ago
Suspect in custody after 10 people from same family shot dead in South Africa
April 21 (UPI) -- Ten members of the same family were shot dead Friday in Imbali Township in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
1 American killed amid fighting in Sudan, State Department says
World News // 1 day ago
1 American killed amid fighting in Sudan, State Department says
April 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department said Friday that at least one American has died in Sudan as two generals leading different factions of the Sudanese military wage war.
Putin discusses oil market stability with Saudi crown prince
World News // 1 day ago
Putin discusses oil market stability with Saudi crown prince
April 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a Friday conversation with the Saudi crown prince that collaboration with OPEC would ensure the global crude oil markets are relatively stable.
Chilean government seeks stake in lithium mining operations
World News // 1 day ago
Chilean government seeks stake in lithium mining operations
April 21 (UPI) -- The Chilean president announced plans Friday to require private companies to add the government as a partner in any extraction of lithium.
Austin says Abrams tanks will arrive in Germany for Ukrainian training within weeks
World News // 1 day ago
Austin says Abrams tanks will arrive in Germany for Ukrainian training within weeks
April 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, in Germany for a meeting of the 54-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group, told reporters Abrams tanks will arrive in Germany for training Ukrainians within weeks.
Oilfield services firm Schlumberger expecting a good financial year
World News // 1 day ago
Oilfield services firm Schlumberger expecting a good financial year
April 21 (UPI) -- Support services for offshore and international oil and gas activity are cause for optimism, with the global outlook positive despite recent demand signals, Schlumberger said Friday.
Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
World News // 1 day ago
Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
April 20 (UPI) -- The Russian city of Belgorod was accidentally bombed by the Russian military on Thursday, reports said.
Britain's Deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after inquiry finds he bullied staff
World News // 1 day ago
Britain's Deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after inquiry finds he bullied staff
April 21 (UPI) -- British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab quit Friday after the publication of a report into allegations he bullied civil servants working for him when he held three of the government's top portfolios.
British consumer spending dampened by rainy March
World News // 1 day ago
British consumer spending dampened by rainy March
April 21 (UPI) -- Bad weather sent British retail sales into reverse in March, pulled down by a sharp fall in spending in department stores that nixed a two-month bull run, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
SEOUL, April 21 (UPI) -- North Korea's foreign minister on Friday dismissed recent calls for nuclear disarmament by the Group of Seven, claiming that the secretive regime's status as a nuclear power is "final and irreversible."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-police officer convicted in killing unarmed Daunte Wright to be freed Monday
Ex-police officer convicted in killing unarmed Daunte Wright to be freed Monday
Police in Washington state say toddler shot, left at fire station
Police in Washington state say toddler shot, left at fire station
Connecticut police identify 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Connecticut police identify 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
FTC final order: HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million for deceptive practices
FTC final order: HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million for deceptive practices
Suspect in custody after 10 people from same family shot dead in South Africa
Suspect in custody after 10 people from same family shot dead in South Africa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement