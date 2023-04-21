Sudan's RSF agrees to Eid cease-fire but fighting continues

1/4

Sudanese people loyal to the national army attend a demonstration to support the army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the leader of Rapid Support Forces, in Al Qadarif, Sudan on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Sudan News Agency/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Sudan's warring military rivals exchanged fire Friday in the capital of Khartoum, even though one side agreed to pause fighting in observance of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said in a statement posted to Telegram that it would agree to a 72-hour cease-fire beginning at 6 a.m. local time Friday. Advertisement

"We note that the truce coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr and to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate and give them the opportunity to greet their families," RSF said.

Residents in the capital, however, reported continued gunfire and explosions as dawn broke after the Sudan Armed Forces did not join the truce.

SAF leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan called for a peaceful Eid but declined to address the cease-fire.

"The ruin and destruction and the sound of gunfire have not allowed a space for the joy that our people across our beloved country deserve, and we are deeply saddened by this," Burhan said.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors warned residents to stay sheltered in place.

"On the night of Eid al-Fitr, several areas of Khartoum were bombed and are still exposed to shelling and clashes between the armed forces and the RSF," the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.

Advertisement

"We call on all citizens to exercise caution, stay home, close doors and windows and lie down. We also call on these forces to be responsible and immediately stop fighting to protect innocent lives."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed Thursday for a cease-fire after working with the African Union as they collaborated with the League of Arab States, the European Union and several countries.

RELATED At least 97 civilians killed in fighting between Sudanese military groups

World Health Organization chief Tedors Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the first five days of fighting have led to more than 330 deaths and nearly 3,200 injuries.