Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 21, 2023 / 9:11 AM

Sudan's RSF agrees to Eid cease-fire but fighting continues

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Sudanese people loyal to the national army attend a demonstration to support the army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the leader of Rapid Support Forces, in Al Qadarif, Sudan on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Sudan News Agency/UPI
Sudanese people loyal to the national army attend a demonstration to support the army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the leader of Rapid Support Forces, in Al Qadarif, Sudan on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Sudan News Agency/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Sudan's warring military rivals exchanged fire Friday in the capital of Khartoum, even though one side agreed to pause fighting in observance of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said in a statement posted to Telegram that it would agree to a 72-hour cease-fire beginning at 6 a.m. local time Friday.

Advertisement

"We note that the truce coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr and to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate and give them the opportunity to greet their families," RSF said.

Residents in the capital, however, reported continued gunfire and explosions as dawn broke after the Sudan Armed Forces did not join the truce.

RELATED U.S. Defense Department prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation

SAF leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan called for a peaceful Eid but declined to address the cease-fire.

"The ruin and destruction and the sound of gunfire have not allowed a space for the joy that our people across our beloved country deserve, and we are deeply saddened by this," Burhan said.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors warned residents to stay sheltered in place.

RELATED U.N.'s World Food Program suspends Sudan operations after 3 staff killed

"On the night of Eid al-Fitr, several areas of Khartoum were bombed and are still exposed to shelling and clashes between the armed forces and the RSF," the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.

Advertisement

"We call on all citizens to exercise caution, stay home, close doors and windows and lie down. We also call on these forces to be responsible and immediately stop fighting to protect innocent lives."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed Thursday for a cease-fire after working with the African Union as they collaborated with the League of Arab States, the European Union and several countries.

RELATED At least 97 civilians killed in fighting between Sudanese military groups

World Health Organization chief Tedors Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the first five days of fighting have led to more than 330 deaths and nearly 3,200 injuries.

Latest Headlines

Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
World News // 10 hours ago
Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
April 20 (UPI) -- The Russian city of Belgorod was accidentally bombed by the Russian military on Thursday, reports said.
Lloyd Austin reaffirms support for Ukraine in meeting with allies in Germany
World News // 58 minutes ago
Lloyd Austin reaffirms support for Ukraine in meeting with allies in Germany
April 21 (UPI) -- In Germany for a meeting of the 54-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III said allies have delivered nine armored brigades worth of equipment and training to Ukraine.
Britain's Deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after inquiry finds he bullied staff
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain's Deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after inquiry finds he bullied staff
April 21 (UPI) -- British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab quit Friday after the publication of a report into allegations he bullied civil servants working for him when he held three of the government's top portfolios.
British consumer spending dampened by rainy March
World News // 3 hours ago
British consumer spending dampened by rainy March
April 21 (UPI) -- Bad weather sent British retail sales into reverse in March, pulled down by a sharp fall in spending in department stores that nixed a two-month bull run, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
SEOUL, April 21 (UPI) -- North Korea's foreign minister on Friday dismissed recent calls for nuclear disarmament by the Group of Seven, claiming that the secretive regime's status as a nuclear power is "final and irreversible."
U.N. head implores Sudan's warring sides to agree to Eid cease-fire
World News // 10 hours ago
U.N. head implores Sudan's warring sides to agree to Eid cease-fire
April 20 (UPI) -- U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is imploring the warring sides in Sudan's conflict to agree to at least a three-day cease-fire to mark Eid al-Fitr holiday and allow those trapped in conflict zones to escape.
Fox boss drops defamation suit against Crikey after Dominion settlement
World News // 11 hours ago
Fox boss drops defamation suit against Crikey after Dominion settlement
April 20 (UPI) -- Lachlan Murdoch, the chief executive of Fox Corporation, has dropped his defamation lawsuit against the publisher of the Australian newspaper Crikey.
Denmark lifts maritime bans associated with Nord Stream pipeline disturbance
World News // 21 hours ago
Denmark lifts maritime bans associated with Nord Stream pipeline disturbance
April 20 (UPI) -- A ban on sailing in the Baltic Sea region near last year's leaks from the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline network is now lifted, the Danish Maritime Authority said Thursday.
Dutch salvage company to begin oil recovery from vessel offshore Yemen
World News // 22 hours ago
Dutch salvage company to begin oil recovery from vessel offshore Yemen
April 20 (UPI) -- Dutch maritime salvage company Boskalis said Thursday it would work in coordination with the United Nations to extract oil from a stranded tanker off the coast of Yemen.
EU Parliament votes for new legislation that would speed migrant relocation
World News // 23 hours ago
EU Parliament votes for new legislation that would speed migrant relocation
April 20 (UPI) -- The European Union Parliament Thursday voted 419-126 to enter negotiations with member states on new migration and asylum policies that would require screening of third-party nationals at EU borders.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
N.C. man turns himself in after shooting of adult, juvenile
N.C. man turns himself in after shooting of adult, juvenile
American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement