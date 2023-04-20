U.S. Defense Department prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation

1/3

Sudanese people loyal to the national army attend a Thursday demonstration to support the army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of the Sudan Armed Forces against his rival, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo of the Rapid Support Forces. Photo by Sudan News Agency/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department says it is monitoring the deteriorating situation in Sudan and deploying resources for a potential evacuation of diplomatic staff. "U.S. Africa Command is monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting prudent planning for various contingencies," Defense spokesperson Lt. Col. Phil Ventura said in a statement. Advertisement

"As part of this, we are deploying additional capabilities nearby in the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the departure of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan if circumstances require it," Ventura said.

Earlier this week, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of the Sudan Armed Forces, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, of the Rapid Support Forces, ostensibly reached a ceasefire agreement after speaking to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The ceasefire was meant to take effect on Tuesday but collapsed hours after the 6 p.m. deadline for its implementation.

On Tuesday, Blinken confirmed that a U.S. diplomatic convoy came under fire Monday.

"I can confirm that yesterday we had an American diplomatic convoy that was fired on. All of our people are safe and unharmed. But this action was reckless, it was irresponsible, and of course, unsafe -- a diplomatic convoy with diplomatic plates, a U.S. flag, being fired upon," Blinken said.

At least 180 people have died in the fighting, including three World Food Program employees, according to U.N. Sudan Envoy Volker Perthes.

The World Food Program says it has suspended operations in Sudan amid the violence.