Dutch salvage company to begin oil recovery from vessel offshore Yemen

1/2

Dutch salvage company Boskalis is sending the salvage vessel, Ndeavor, to Yemen to get oil off a stricken VLCC. Photo courtesy of Boskalis.

April 20 (UPI) -- Dutch maritime salvage company Boskalis said Thursday it would work in coordination with the United Nations to extract oil from a stranded tanker off the coast of Yemen. Boskalis said the salvage vessel Ndeavor would leave the port of Rotterdam on Friday with the equipment necessary to remove the oil from the stricken vessel located in the volatile waters off the coast of Yemen. Advertisement

"An enormous oil disaster is looming, which could have serious humanitarian, environmental and economic implications," Liesje Schreinemacher, the Dutch minister for foreign trade and development cooperation, said. "But we now have a chance to prevent that disaster."

The FSO Safer, moored off the coast of Yemen, is in an "advanced state of decay" off the coast of Yemen, with an estimated 1 million barrels of oil on board. If released, it would be four times as severe as the Exxon Valdez spill off the coast of Alaska in 1989.

The United Nations said a spill would be the fifth-largest from a tanker in history and cause an "environmental and humanitarian catastrophe" that would destroy reefs, coastal mangroves and other sea life across the Red Sea in a region where "17 million people already need food aid."

Advertisement

It would also disrupt shipping through the Bab al-Mandab strait to the Suez Canal, causing billions of dollars in monetary losses each day in global trade.

The FSO, essentially a floating storage facility, has not been maintained since 2015 because of ongoing conflict in Yemen. The United Nations said it's since decayed to the point that its integrity is in question.

The first phase of operations for the Dutch salvage team will be to inspect the vessel and its cargo to ensure a safe working environment. Once that's completed, a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) will move alongside for a ship-to-ship transfer of the oil onboard.

"The entire onsite operation is expected to be completed within two months," Boskalis explained. "Once the Safer is declared clean and empty, it will be prepared for towing to a green scrapping yard under the responsibility of the UN."