April 20, 2023 / 7:10 AM

Flash of flight above Kyiv likely meteorite, not Russian attack or NASA satellite

By Clyde Hughes

April 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian space officials said on Thursday that a bright flash that lit up the sky over Kyiv late Wednesday probably came from a meteorite entering the atmosphere and not a NASA satellite or a Russian military attack.

Ukraine has been under an invasion by the Russian military since February 2022 but the country's space officials said the bright glow observed over its capital was more related to a cosmic body entering Earth's atmosphere.

"'High energy acoustic event," main center of special control at Ukrainian Space Agency. It took place yesterday over Kyiv at 21:57," said Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, said in a Twitter post. "A cosmic body entered the dense atmosphere layers. [The] estimated explosion location is in [the] Kyiv region."

Air alerts had gone in the central and eastern regions of Ukraine at the time, causing concerns that the flash was part of a Russian attack. The Ukrainian Air Force said it had destroyed about 10 Iranian-made exploding drones in southeastern Ukraine at about the same time as the flash.

Some believed the flash may have come from a decommissioned NASA satellite that was reentering the Earth's atmosphere, but the U.S. space agency said that was not the case.

NASA's retired Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager, or RHESSI, satellite didn't re-enter the atmosphere until hours later on Wednesday. NASA said it expected most of the 660-pound spacecraft to burn up upon reentry with only of few of its components surviving.

RELATED White House announces additional $325 million military aid package for Ukraine

RELATED Ukraine official tells U.S. Congress of 80,000 war crimes cases against Russia

Two arrested, charged over doing business with sanctioned Ukrainian

K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul
World News // 2 hours ago
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul
SEOUL, April 20 (UPI) -- Moon Bin, a 25-year-old singer with the K-pop band Astro, was found dead in his home in Seoul, his management company said Thursday.
Search suspended for 3 Americans last sailing off Mexico's coast
World News // 2 hours ago
Search suspended for 3 Americans last sailing off Mexico's coast
April 20 (UPI) -- The search off Mexico's northern Pacific coast for three Americans last seen early this month leaving Mazatlan for San Diego has been suspended, authorities said.
Russia-aligned hackers want to hit West's infrastructure, Britain says
World News // 1 day ago
Russia-aligned hackers want to hit West's infrastructure, Britain says
April 19 (UPI) -- Ideologically motivated hackers sympathetic to Russia and its invasion of Ukraine want to target the critical infrastructure of the democratic world, Britain's cybersecurity agency warned Wednesday.
EU mirrors U.S. with $47 billion package for made-at-home microchips
World News // 18 hours ago
EU mirrors U.S. with $47 billion package for made-at-home microchips
April 19 (UPI) -- Mirroring developments in the United States, members of the European Union approved a $47 billion package meant to increase the bloc's market share in semiconductors.
U.N. offers help to families after closure of Iraqi internally displaced persons' camp
World News // 19 hours ago
U.N. offers help to families after closure of Iraqi internally displaced persons' camp
April 19 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office of the Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq raised concerns about the fate of 342 families who were displaced when the Iraqi government shut down the Jeddah 5 internally displaced persons camp.
U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran targeting network procuring drone parts
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran targeting network procuring drone parts
April 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned one person and six entities in an alleged Iranian sanctions evasion network working to procure military components, including those used in drones.
Cross of Wales to lead King Charles III's coronation procession
World News // 20 hours ago
Cross of Wales to lead King Charles III's coronation procession
April 19 (UPI) -- King Charles III's coronation procession will be led by a new relic, the Cross of Wales. The cross was commissioned by Charles III while he was Prince of Wales as a centenary gift to the Church of Wales.
Rishi Sunak declares wife's stake in childcare agency in conflict-of-interest row
World News // 22 hours ago
Rishi Sunak declares wife's stake in childcare agency in conflict-of-interest row
April 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared his wife's interest in a childcare agency that may gain from a $5 billion government-funded expansion of childcare.
Canadian public workers strike over stagnant wages and inflation
World News // 23 hours ago
Canadian public workers strike over stagnant wages and inflation
April 19 (UPI) -- Canadian public workers began a nationwide general strike Wednesday over stagnant wages and inflation as 155,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada members hit the picket lines.
12 arrested for suspected negligence in Chinese hospital fire that killed 29
World News // 23 hours ago
12 arrested for suspected negligence in Chinese hospital fire that killed 29
April 19 (UPI) -- Twelve people have been detained in Beijing on suspicion of negligence 24 hours after a hospital blaze in the capital killed at least 29 people and seriously injured another 21, Chinese authorities said Wednesday.
