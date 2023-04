The United Nations has raised concerns about the fate of families removed from the Jeddah 5 camp which was shut down by the Iraqi government Tuesday. Photo by Sarmad Al-Safy/United Nations

April 19 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office of the Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq raised concerns Wednesday about the fate of 342 families who were displaced when the Iraqi government shut down an internally displaced persons' camp. In a statement, the U.N. said Iraq's government shut down the Jeddah 5 camp on Tuesday, "without adequate notification and preparation for the IDPs and the receiving communities." Advertisement

The agency said it would work with the Iraqi government to ensure the "sustainable reintegration" of 1,566 of the camp's former residents.

"The United Nations reiterates its longstanding principles that call for the voluntary, informed, safe and dignified return of all IDPs. The U.N. also urges the relevant authorities to ensure IDPs are able to return to their homes or places of habitual residence, integrate locally or relocate voluntarily to another part of the country in a safe and dignified manner," it said.

The Ministry of Migration and Displacement said it shut down the camp as part of a program seeking to "end the displacement file."

In a statement, the ministry claimed that all of the camp's residents "voluntarily" returned to their areas of origin.