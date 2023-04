The coronation of King Charles III will be led by the Cross of Wales, a new relic that will be presented to the Anglican and Catholic Churches in Wales. Photo courtesy of Church in Wales

April 19 (UPI) -- King Charles III's coronation procession will be led by a new relic, the Cross of Wales. The cross was commissioned by Charles III while he was Prince of Wales as a centenary gift to the Church of Wales. The cross was designed and created by silversmith Michael Lloyd of the Goldsmiths' Company and incorporates Welsh windfall timber and Welsh slate into its design. Advertisement

The cross also incorporates a relic of the true cross, offered as a gift to Charles III from Pope Francis, and is marked with a Welsh inscription of words from the final sermon of St. David.

The inscription, which reads "Byddwch lawen, Cadwch y ffydd. Gwnewch y Pethau Bychain," translates to "Be joyful. Keep the faith. Do the little things."

"We are honored that his majesty has chosen to mark our centenary with a cross that is both beautiful and symbolic," Archbishop Andrew of the Anglican Church in Wales said.

The Catholic Archbishop of Cardiff, Mark O'Toole, said, "With a sense of deep joy we embrace this cross, kindly given by King Charles, and containing a relic of the True Cross, generously gifted by Holy See."

Goldsmiths' Deputy Curator Frances Parton said the cross "shows the relevance of traditional skills and craftsmanship in the modern world."

"Using the ancient craft of chasing silver, Michael Lloyd has created a beautiful object which combines a powerful message with a practical purpose," Parton said.

After the coronation, the cross will be presented as a gift to be shared between the Anglican and Catholic churches in Wales.

King Charles' coronation will take place on May 6.