Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 19, 2023 / 12:02 PM

U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran targeting network procuring drone parts

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday announced a new round of sanctions against Iran, targeting a sanctions-evasion network working to procure parts for Iranian military drones. Photo courtesy of the office of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani/EPA-EFE
The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday announced a new round of sanctions against Iran, targeting a sanctions-evasion network working to procure parts for Iranian military drones. Photo courtesy of the office of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani/EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned one person and six entities in an alleged Iranian sanctions evasion network working to procure military components, including those used in drones.

Sanction targets include Mehdi Khoshghadam, managing director of Iran's Pardazan System Namad Arman (PASNA). The Treasury Department said in a statement that Khoshghadam uses front companies in sanction evasion efforts.

Advertisement

"Using numerous front companies, Khoshghadam has sought a variety of electronic components from foreign suppliers primarily based in the People's Republic of China," Treasury's sanction announcement said.

According to the Treasury Department, those companies include the Iran-based Amv AJ Nilgoun Bushehr Co. and PASNA International.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Iranian drone procurement network

"The network sanctioned today has procured goods and technology for the Iranian government and its defense industry and UAV program," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. "Treasury will continue to enforce its sanctions against Iran's military procurement efforts that contribute to regional insecurity and global instability."

Iran's proliferation of drones and other weapons "continues to destabilize the Middle East region and beyond," the Treasury Department said in the statement announcing the sanctions.

Iranian drones have been used by Russia to attack Ukraine.

Advertisement

According to the Treasury Department, PASNA International is a Malaysia-based front company used to buy electronic goods like encoder boards, copiers, transmitters, remote controls, optical components and various crystals.

Companies supplying PASNA that were sanctioned Wednesday include the Hong-Kong based Arttronix International Limited, and Chinese-based companies Jotrin Electronics Limited, Vohom Technology Co., and Yinke Electronics Company Limited.

The new sanctions update includes a PASNA alias called Faraz Tejarat Ertebat Company. Treasury is also naming what it says are two fictional companies -- Sino Trader Co. and Pouyan Electronic Co. -- that help PASNA evade sanctions.

RELATED Iran, Russia reject drone accusations

The latest sanctions are part of an ongoing Iranian sanctions effort.

On March 21, the U.S. sanctioned two Iranians, one Turk and three Iran-based companies for also procuring drone equipment used to make military drones, including engines from Europe.

Also in March, the Biden administration announced new sanctions against Iran's petroleum and petrochemical industries.

In February, U.S. sanctions were imposed on eight senior executives of Iran's drone manufacturer Paravar Pars Co. for testing and developing drones for Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Read More

U.S. targets Iran with slew of new sanctions over drones, evasion network

Latest Headlines

Cross of Wales to lead King Charles III's coronation procession
World News // 40 minutes ago
Cross of Wales to lead King Charles III's coronation procession
April 19 (UPI) -- King Charles III's coronation procession will be led by a new relic, the Cross of Wales. The cross was commissioned by Charles III while he was Prince of Wales as a centenary gift to the Church of Wales.
Rishi Sunak declares wife's stake in childcare agency in conflict-of-interest row
World News // 1 hour ago
Rishi Sunak declares wife's stake in childcare agency in conflict-of-interest row
April 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared his wife's interest in a childcare agency that may gain from a $5 billion government-funded expansion of childcare.
Canadian public workers strike over stagnant wages and inflation
World News // 3 hours ago
Canadian public workers strike over stagnant wages and inflation
April 19 (UPI) -- Canadian public workers began a nationwide general strike Wednesday over stagnant wages and inflation as 155,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada members hit the picket lines.
12 arrested for suspected negligence in Chinese hospital fire that killed 29
World News // 3 hours ago
12 arrested for suspected negligence in Chinese hospital fire that killed 29
April 19 (UPI) -- Twelve people have been detained in Beijing on suspicion of negligence 24 hours after a hospital blaze in the capital killed at least 29 people and seriously injured another 21, Chinese authorities said Wednesday.
U.N. report: India overtakes China as most populous country
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. report: India overtakes China as most populous country
April 19 (UPI) -- India has likely surpassed China to become the most populous country in the world, according to new estimates released Wednesday by the United Nations.
British inflation rate slows, but rocketing food prices keep it in double digits
World News // 5 hours ago
British inflation rate slows, but rocketing food prices keep it in double digits
April 19 (UPI) -- Falling gasoline costs helped Britain's inflation rate fall by 0.3% in March but the pace at which prices are rising remains in double digits due to surging food and drink prices
Russia-aligned hackers want to hit West's infrastructure, Britain says
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia-aligned hackers want to hit West's infrastructure, Britain says
April 19 (UPI) -- Ideologically motivated hackers sympathetic to Russia and its invasion of Ukraine want to target the critical infrastructure of the democratic world, Britain's cybersecurity agency warned Wednesday.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders launch of 'completed' spy satellite
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders launch of 'completed' spy satellite
SEOUL, April 19 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the launch of the regime's "completed" spy satellite in response to the "escalating military threat and challenge of the U.S. and [S]outh Korea," state media said Wednesday.
Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna
World News // 19 hours ago
Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna
April 18 (UPI) -- Renowned Northern Ireland mountain climber Noel Hanna died in Nepal overnight while descending from the 26,545-foot summit of Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world.
Fighting continues after rival generals agree to 24-hour cease-fire in Sudan
World News // 1 day ago
Fighting continues after rival generals agree to 24-hour cease-fire in Sudan
April 18 (UPI) -- Heavy artillery and explosions were reported in Sudan after two rival generals agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire so that humanitarian aid could be delivered to citizens.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
Swedish backlash on Ukraine war halts Absolut Vodka exports to Russia
Swedish backlash on Ukraine war halts Absolut Vodka exports to Russia
Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna
Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna
Docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, Menudo
Docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, Menudo
Dominion Voting, Fox News settle defamation suit for $787.5 million
Dominion Voting, Fox News settle defamation suit for $787.5 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement