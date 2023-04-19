Canadian public workers strike over stagnant wages and inflation

Canadian Public Service Alliance of Canada President Chris Alyward said 155,000 public workers began a national strike Wednesday "to show the government that workers can’t wait.” Photo courtesy of the PSAC

April 19 (UPI) -- Canadian public workers began a nationwide general strike Wednesday over stagnant wages and inflation as 155,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada members working for the Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency hit the picket lines. "We truly hoped we wouldn't be forced to take strike action, but we've exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract for Canada's Federal Public Service workers," said PSAC national president Chris Aylward in a statement. Advertisement

"Now more than ever, workers need fair wages, good working conditions and inclusive workplaces. And it's clear the only way we'll achieve that is by taking strike action to show the government that workers can't wait."

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said in a statement: "The government has presented a fair, competitive offer to the PSAC and responded to all their demands. Even though there is a competitive deal on the table, the PSAC continues to insist on demands that are unaffordable and would severely impact the government's ability to deliver services to Canadians."

Union workers are seeking a 4.5% annual pay raise while, according to the government, its latest offer was 9% over three years.

The striking public workers have worked for nearly two years without a new contract. According to the Canadian Labor Congress, issues causing the strike are workers facing "a one-two punch of stagnant wages and the climbing cost of living."

A notice posted on the Canadian government website said: "As a result of the current labor disruption, some services to the public may be affected. If a service you need is impacted, you can find more information on the page for that specific service."

According to the PSAC union, Canadians can expect to see slowdowns or a complete shutdown of services nationwide that will include "a complete halt of the tax season; disruptions to employment insurance, immigration, and passport applications; interruptions to supply chains and international trade at ports; and slowdowns at the border with administrative staff on strike."

The PSAC said picket lines will be set up in more than 250 locations across Canada in one of the largest labor strikes in Canadian history. The PSAC represents nearly 230,000 workers in every Canadian province and territory.

"PSAC members have been without a contract for nearly two years because the government kept stalling and outright refused to address workers' priorities," the Canadian Labor Congress said in a statement.

Aylward said even as the strike begins, union bargaining teams "will remain at the table night and day as they have been for weeks" to negotiate a new labor contract.

"We're ready to reach a fair deal as soon as the government is ready to come to the table with a fair offer," Aylward said in a statement.

Government information on service impacts can be found at Canada.ca/labour-disruptions.