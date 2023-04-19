12 arrested for suspected negligence in Chinese hospital fire that killed 29

The aftermath of a fire at Beijing's Changfeng Hospital that killed 29 people and seriously injured at least 21. Chinese authorities said Wednesday that they had arrested 12 people in connection with the blaze on suspicion of negligence. Photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- Twelve people have been detained in Beijing on suspicion of negligence 24 hours after a hospital blaze in the capital killed at least 29 people and seriously injured another 21, Chinese authorities said Wednesday. Most of the victims were patients at the Changfeng Hospital in the southwest of the city where it is believed Tuesday's fire was started by sparks from construction work being carried out that ignited flammable paint, according to fire officials. Advertisement

The dead also included a nurse, a medical worker and a patient's relative with the injured, who are being treated at other unnamed hospitals, said to be in critical or serious condition.

Those arrested included thed director and deputy director of the hospital and the head of the main contractor in charge of the construction work at the hospital who are under investigation for possible breaches of safety management regulations, according to a Beijing Public Security official.

The blaze was reportedly so intense that people were forced to escape out of windows and take refuge atop exterior-mounted air conditioners or use makeshift ropes to climb down the building.

Authorities initially attempted to prevent the news from getting out, with an apparent news blackout, censoring of videos circulating on social media and deleting chat threads.

The first reports in Chinese media -- a short report in the official Beijing Daily newspaper -- did not come until late Tuesday, more than eight hours after the fire broke out and long after the incident was declared over.

However, by Wednesday morning there appeared to be a change of heart with posts about the fire immediately jumping to the top of trending lists and extensive coverage by some press and broadcast platforms.

But the hospital has so far refused to give the relatives of patients any information, asking them instead to register their details and wait to be contacted.