Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 18, 2023 / 12:48 AM

CBC quits Twitter over 'government-funded media' label

By Sheri Walsh
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has announced in a tweet that it is quitting Twitter, after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk slapped a "government-funded media" label on CBC's account. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has announced in a tweet that it is quitting Twitter, after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk slapped a "government-funded media" label on CBC's account. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation announced in a tweet that it is quitting Twitter, after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk slapped a "government-funded media" label on its account.

CBC is the latest to quit Twitter, after PBS and NPR also left the platform, over "government-funded" and "state-affiliated media" labels.

Advertisement

"Our journalism is impartial and independent. To suggest otherwise is untrue. That is why we are pausing our activities on Twitter," CBC wrote in its final tweet Monday.

According to Twitter's policy, the platform defines "government-funded media" as outlets to which the government provides some or all of the funding and "may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content."

"CBC/Radio-Canada is publicly funded through a parliamentary appropriation that is voted upon by all Members of Parliament. Its editorial independence is protected in law in the Broadcasting Act," CBC said in a Twitter thread.

Advertisement

Last week, NPR was the first to announce its decision to quit Twitter, shutting down all 52 official Twitter accounts associated with National Public Radio.

RELATED NPR to stop using Twitter after being labeled 'state-affiliated media'

"At this point, I have lost my faith in the decision-making at Twitter," NPR Chief Executive Officer John Lansing said Wednesday before agreeing to give Twitter a "two-week grace period" to revise the decision.

Now, CBC has shut down all of its Twitter accounts for news, sports, CBC-TV and radio program entertainment, as well as regional accounts.

"Twitter can be a powerful tool for our journalists to communicate with Canadians, but it undermines the accuracy and professionalism of the work they do to allow our independence to be falsely described in this way," said CBC corporate spokesperson Leon Mar.

"It is important to take a moment to assess what Twitter has done. That is why we have pressed pause today on our accounts," added Editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon.

"Our journalistic independence is the cornerstone of who we are as a public broadcaster. Suggesting otherwise is inaccurate and untrue."

Read More

Digital media company buys conservative social media app Parler

Latest Headlines

U.S. ambassador meets with journalist held in Russia, demands release
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. ambassador meets with journalist held in Russia, demands release
April 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Embassy officials were able to meet with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for the first time in a Russian prison, U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy confirmed Monday.
EU lawmakers call for tougher AI oversight
World News // 14 hours ago
EU lawmakers call for tougher AI oversight
April 17 (UPI) -- European Union lawmakers are calling for stricter rules and regulations governing general artificial intelligence tools, above and beyond what is already covered by existing laws.
British watchdog opens probe into PM Sunak's link to wife's business
World News // 14 hours ago
British watchdog opens probe into PM Sunak's link to wife's business
April 17 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was placed under formal investigation Monday by parliament's standards watchdog for alleged failure to declare a conflict of interest involving a company part-owned by his wife
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Brazil to begin Latin America tour
World News // 16 hours ago
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Brazil to begin Latin America tour
April 17 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov kicked off a five-day tour of Latin America in Brazil on Monday as Moscow seeks to rally international support for the war in Ukraine.
Good Friday agreement leaders gather in Belfast, urge politicians to resume power-sharing
World News // 16 hours ago
Good Friday agreement leaders gather in Belfast, urge politicians to resume power-sharing
April 17 (UPI) -- Leaders and officials from both sides of the Atlantic involved in negotiating the Good Friday Agreement were in Belfast on Monday for a conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the deal.
Moscow court sentences Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison
World News // 18 hours ago
Moscow court sentences Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison
April 17 (UPI) -- A Moscow court on Monday sentenced one of Vladimir Putin's harshest critics in Russia, civil rights advocate Vladimir Kara-Murza, to 25 years in prison for condemning the country's invasion of Ukraine.
At least 97 civilians killed in fighting between Sudanese military groups
World News // 19 hours ago
At least 97 civilians killed in fighting between Sudanese military groups
April 17 (UPI) -- Nearly 100 civilians have been killed and hundreds more injured in fighting between two rival military factions in Sudan, a doctors' union said Monday.
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
SEOUL, April 17 (UPI) -- The United States, South Korea and Japan held a trilateral naval missile defense exercise on Monday, the South Korean navy announced, days after North Korea launched its newest intercontinental ballistic missile.
Iranian court convicts 10 for 2020 Ukrainian jet shootdown
World News // 23 hours ago
Iranian court convicts 10 for 2020 Ukrainian jet shootdown
April 17 (UPI) -- An Iranian court has convicted 10 mostly low-ranking members of the country's air defense forces for the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Tehran, according to the official judiciary news agency.
Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert
World News // 1 day ago
Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert
April 16 (UPI) -- A truffle hunter was killed Sunday by a suspected ISIS fighter in the Syrian desert.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 dead, 4 wounded in Louisville shooting
2 dead, 4 wounded in Louisville shooting
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will vote on raising debt ceiling
Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will vote on raising debt ceiling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement