April 18, 2023 / 6:40 AM

U.S. diplomats escape unharmed after marked convoy attacked in Sudan

By Paul Godfrey
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday condemned an attacked on a marked American diplomatic convoy as "reckless, irresponsible, and unsafe." Photo by Zhang Xiaoyu/EFE-EPA/POOL
April 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reiterated his call for a ceasefire in Sudan on Tuesday after a marked American diplomatic convoy came under fire amid fierce fighting between rival military factions.

"All of our people are safe and unharmed. But this action was reckless, it was irresponsible, and of course unsafe -- a diplomatic convoy with diplomatic plates, a U.S. flag, being fired upon," Blinken told reporters in Nagano, Japan, where he is attending a gathering of G7 foreign ministers.

Blinken said he had called Sudan Armed Forces Commander Burhan Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo urging them to agree to a 24-hour ceasefire to allow civilians to reunite with their relatives and safely venture outside their homes to obtain supplies.

"If implemented successfully, a ceasefire for 24 hours can create a foundation to build upon for a more sustained halt to the fighting and a return to negotiations on a durable end to the hostilities," he said.

Blinken added that he had underscored in both phone calls that Sudanese fighting forces bore responsibility for the safety and security of American and other diplomats in Sudan, as well as for the staff of the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies.

U.N. Envoy to Sudan Volker Perthes said at least 180 people had been killed, including three World Food Program workers, and more than 1,800 wounded in the fighting with many more bodies laying in the streets.

Perthes, who has been mediating the transition to civilian rule following a 2019 military coup that ousted dictator Omar al-Bashir, said there was little sign of either side being inclined to come to the negotiating table.

"The two sides who are fighting are not giving the impression that they want mediation for a peace between them right away," he said.

Both groups claimed to have made advances on Monday.

U.S State Department spokesman John Kirby said there were no plans to evacuate U.S. personnel as Khartoum's airport closed after fires and explosions were seen in the area, but warned Americans that they needed to proceed "with the utmost seriousness."

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin confirmed Tuesday that the EU's Ambassador to Sudan had been attacked in his home in Khartoum.

He said Aidan O'Hara suffered minor injuries but condemned the incident as a "gross violation of obligations to protect diplomats."

An ongoing power struggle between Burhan's SAF and Dagalo's RSF, who had been the head and deputy head of a joint administration, spilled over into armed conflict on Saturday.

