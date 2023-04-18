Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 18, 2023 / 9:51 AM / Updated at 10:46 AM

G7 foreign ministers pledge support for Ukraine, express concerns over China

By Clyde Hughes
The Group of Seven foreign ministers released a joint communique Tuesday, expressing their ongoing support for Ukraine as it defends against Russia's full-scale invasion and expressing concerns over China's attempts to expand in the Indo-Pacific. Photo courtesy Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Group of Seven foreign ministers released a joint communique Tuesday, expressing their ongoing support for Ukraine as it defends against Russia's full-scale invasion and expressing concerns over China's attempts to expand in the Indo-Pacific. Photo courtesy Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 18 (UPI) -- The G7 foreign ministers said on Tuesday their countries continue to support Ukraine in defending itself against Russia and expressed concerns about China on a number of issues from access to the South China Sea to transparency.

The comments came in a joint communique issued by the foreign ministers after a meeting in Karuizawa, Japan.

Advertisement

"We once again condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a serious violation of international law, including the U.N. Charter," the foreign ministers said in the statement.

"Russia must withdraw all forces and equipment from Ukraine immediately and unconditionally. We recommit today to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and to providing sustained security, economic, and institutional support to help Ukraine defend itself, secure its free and democratic future, and deter future Russian aggression."

RELATED China's reopening unleashes burst of economic growth

For more than a year, the G7 has pledged its support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February 2022. The group accused Russia of saber-rattling with its talk of nuclear weapons.

"Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are unacceptable," they said. "Any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences. We recall the importance of the 77-year record of use of nuclear weapons since 1945."

Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that Russia would move tactical nuclear weapons into Belarus in a move he described as "nothing unusual" and in line with international treaties but was condemned by NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu as "dangerous and irresponsible."

RELATED Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine

The foreign ministers also called China to be a"responsible member" of the international community, adding they recognize they must work with the communist country on numerous global issues from climate change, biodiversity, health security, and gender equality.

"We stand prepared to work together to build constructive and stable relations through dialogue and to promote global economic recovery and people-to-people exchanges in a mutually beneficial way," they said.

"It is in the interest of all countries, including China, to ensure transparent, predictable, and fair business environments. Legitimate business activities and interests of foreign companies must be protected from unfair, anti-competitive, and non-market practices, including through illegitimate technology transfer or data disclosure in exchange for market access."

RELATED Defense Department has 45 days to finish probe into leaked classified documents

The G7 China has "no legal basis" for its expansion in the South China Sea which threatens free maritime travel in the Indo-Pacific.

"We emphasize the universal and unified character of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and reaffirm UNCLOS' important role in setting out the legal framework that governs all activities in the oceans and the seas."

Advertisement

An editorial in the Chinese Communist Party-controlled Global Times, called the G7 statements a promotion of a "new Cold War," chiding the United States over leaked documents suggesting it was monitoring the communication of its allies.

"These fissures are prominent and weaken the G7'sunified voice on some issues, making the solidarity displayed by the G7 foreign ministers seem deliberate and unnatural," the editorial said.

Latest Headlines

U.S. diplomats escape unharmed after marked convoy attacked in Sudan
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. diplomats escape unharmed after marked convoy attacked in Sudan
April 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated his call for a cease-fire in Sudan on Tuesday after a marked American diplomatic convoy came under fire amid fierce fighting between rival military factions
WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich ordered to remain in Russian jail
World News // 2 hours ago
WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich ordered to remain in Russian jail
April 18 (UPI) -- Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich was denied bail on Tuesday in a court appearance in Moscow, as his Russia-based attorneys appealed his detention for espionage.
China's reopening unleashes burst of economic growth
World News // 2 hours ago
China's reopening unleashes burst of economic growth
April 18 (UPI) -- China's National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday a strong performance by the services sector helped the world's second-largest economy grow by an estimated 4.5% in the first quarter, in line with expectations.
Police Scotland arrests SNP treasurer in party finances investigation
World News // 3 hours ago
Police Scotland arrests SNP treasurer in party finances investigation
April 18 (UPI) -- Police Scotland on Tuesday arrested Scotland National Party Treasurer Colin Beattie in its ongoing investigation into the party finances that has already snared the husband of former party leader Nicola Sturgeon.
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
April 18 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to regions of occupied Ukraine, the Kremlin said Tuesday, marking his second surprise visit to the country in as many months.
CBC quits Twitter over 'government-funded media' label
World News // 10 hours ago
CBC quits Twitter over 'government-funded media' label
April 17 (UPI) -- The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation announced in a tweet that it is quitting Twitter, after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk slapped a "government-funded media" label on its account.
U.S. ambassador meets with journalist held in Russia, demands release
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. ambassador meets with journalist held in Russia, demands release
April 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Embassy officials were able to meet with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for the first time in a Russian prison, U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy confirmed Monday.
EU lawmakers call for tougher AI oversight
World News // 23 hours ago
EU lawmakers call for tougher AI oversight
April 17 (UPI) -- European Union lawmakers are calling for stricter rules and regulations governing general artificial intelligence tools, above and beyond what is already covered by existing laws.
British watchdog opens probe into PM Sunak's link to wife's business
World News // 23 hours ago
British watchdog opens probe into PM Sunak's link to wife's business
April 17 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was placed under formal investigation Monday by parliament's standards watchdog for alleged failure to declare a conflict of interest involving a company part-owned by his wife
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Brazil to begin Latin America tour
World News // 1 day ago
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Brazil to begin Latin America tour
April 17 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov kicked off a five-day tour of Latin America in Brazil on Monday as Moscow seeks to rally international support for the war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will vote on raising debt ceiling
Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will vote on raising debt ceiling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement