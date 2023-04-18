WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich ordered to remain in Russian jail

Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich was denied bail and ordered to remain in custody in a Russian jail Tuesday as he faces espionage charges. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

April 18 (UPI) -- Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich was denied bail on Tuesday as he appeared before a court in Moscow City Court as his Russian-based attorneys appealed his detention for espionage. The court ordered Gershkovich back into custody after his Russian-based attorneys failed to convince it that the reporter should be released from pretrial detention after three weeks of confinement. Advertisement

Gershkovich was ordered to remain held in Lefortovo prison as he awaits trial on the charges that American ambassador, Lynne Tracy, called "baseless" after she was able to meet with him for the first time since his detainment on Monday.

Tatiana Nozhkina, a lawyer for Gershkovich, said outside the courthouse Tuesday that his legal team will continue to pursue the appeal.

"He asserts that he is not guilty," she said.

Maria Korchagina, another lawyer representing the reporter, said he was "ready to defend himself" and to "assert his right for free journalism."

The Kremlin accused Gershkovich of breaking Russian law on behalf of the U.S. government while on a reporting trip to the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg, located more than 1,000 miles east of Moscow. The Wall Street Journal and the Biden administration have denied the charges.

The U.S. State Department designated Gershkovich as "wrongly detained" shortly after his arrest.

The designation moves Gershkovich's case to the Office of the Special President Envoy for Hostage Affairs, which is tasked with securing the freedom of U.S. citizens wrongly detained abroad.

Russia's Federal Security Service accused the reporter of collecting information that constituted as a state secret about the activities happening at one of its military-industrial complexes.