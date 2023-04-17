Trending
World News
April 17, 2023 / 11:04 AM

British watchdog opens probe into PM Sunak's link to wife's business

By Paul Godfrey
Britain's parliamentary watchdog launched a probe Monday into whether British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak broke rules by failing to declare his wife's interest in a business that stands to benefit from changes proposed by his government to the funding of childcare. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Britain's parliamentary watchdog launched a probe Monday into whether British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak broke rules by failing to declare his wife's interest in a business that stands to benefit from changes proposed by his government to the funding of childcare. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was placed under formal investigation Monday by parliament's standards watchdog for alleged failure to declare a conflict of interest involving a company in which his wife, Akshata Murthy, is a shareholder.

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg launched the probe after it was revealed that Sunak testified before a committee that is looking into a $5 billion plan to broaden free childcare provision announced in his budget in March -- allegedly without declaring that Murthy's company might benefit from the changes.

The changes will extend the 30 hours' free childcare the government currently funds for children aged 3 and 4 whose parents work at least 16 hours a week to all children over 9 months -- the age at which paid maternity leave entitlement ends.

The changes, which are set to be phased in over two years, will provide a multi-billion dollar boost to the childcare sector.

RELATED Ireland marks 25 years of peace as Good Friday deal endures

During a March 28, appearance before the Liaison Committee Sunak was asked if he had anything to declare.

"No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way," he replied.

Sunak does not list his wife's Kouru Kids shareholding on his register of interests as an MP and Downing Street has said it was not required because Sunak previously listed it on his register of ministerial interests.

Executives from the company then reportedly attended a reception in Downing Street hours after Sunak appeared before the committee.

In a letter earlier this month, Sunak wrote that his links to Koru Kids had "been correctly declared to the Cabinet Office."

"We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest," said a Downing Street spokesman.

RELATED Partygate: New evidence says Boris Johnson was not assured no parties were held

That list of interests, however, has yet to be published, as it is still being compiled and Greenberg will rule whether this route of declaring interests separately needs clarifying.

Sunak has run into problems regarding his wife's finances previously when he was chancellor of the exchequer after it was revealed in 2022 that she did not pay tax on her overseas income and had a personal fortune of $700 million. She has since revoked her "non-dom" tax status and pays tax on all her income.

Murthy whom he met when they were both students at Stanford University in California, is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, co-founder of global IT giant Infosys. She owns a stake in the company in addition to interests in fashion and venture capital.

Sunak urges Northern Ireland to restart power-sharing administration

Latest Headlines

EU lawmakers call for tougher AI oversight
World News // 28 minutes ago
EU lawmakers call for tougher AI oversight
April 17 (UPI) -- European Union lawmakers are calling for stricter rules and regulations governing general artificial intelligence tools, above and beyond what is already covered by existing laws.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Brazil to begin Latin America tour
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Brazil to begin Latin America tour
April 17 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov kicked off a five-day tour of Latin America in Brazil on Monday as Moscow seeks to rally international support for the war in Ukraine.
Good Friday agreement leaders gather in Belfast, urge politicians to resume power-sharing
World News // 3 hours ago
Good Friday agreement leaders gather in Belfast, urge politicians to resume power-sharing
April 17 (UPI) -- Leaders and officials from both sides of the Atlantic involved in negotiating the Good Friday Agreement were in Belfast on Monday for a conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the deal.
Moscow court sentences Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison
World News // 4 hours ago
Moscow court sentences Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison
April 17 (UPI) -- A Moscow court on Monday sentenced one of Vladimir Putin's harshest critics in Russia, civil rights advocate Vladimir Kara-Murza, to 25 years in prison for condemning the country's invasion of Ukraine.
At least 97 civilians killed in fighting between Sudanese military groups
World News // 5 hours ago
At least 97 civilians killed in fighting between Sudanese military groups
April 17 (UPI) -- Nearly 100 civilians have been killed and hundreds more injured in fighting between two rival military factions in Sudan, a doctors' union said Monday.
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
SEOUL, April 17 (UPI) -- The United States, South Korea and Japan held a trilateral naval missile defense exercise on Monday, the South Korean navy announced, days after North Korea launched its newest intercontinental ballistic missile.
Iranian court convicts 10 for 2020 Ukrainian jet shootdown
World News // 9 hours ago
Iranian court convicts 10 for 2020 Ukrainian jet shootdown
April 17 (UPI) -- An Iranian court has convicted 10 mostly low-ranking members of the country's air defense forces for the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Tehran, according to the official judiciary news agency.
Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert
World News // 18 hours ago
Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert
April 16 (UPI) -- A truffle hunter was killed Sunday by a suspected ISIS fighter in the Syrian desert.
Pope Francis remarks on 'offensive' insinuations against John Paul II
World News // 20 hours ago
Pope Francis remarks on 'offensive' insinuations against John Paul II
April 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday defended St. John Paul II against insinuations that his predecessor would seek out young girls to molest while flanked by two monsignors.
U.N.'s World Food Program suspends Sudan operations after 3 staff killed
World News // 1 day ago
U.N.'s World Food Program suspends Sudan operations after 3 staff killed
April 16 (UPI) -- The United Nations' World Food Program will suspend its operations in Sudan after three staff members were killed in the country's Darfur region after an apparent coup attempt caused heavy fighting to break out.
