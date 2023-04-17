Britain's parliamentary watchdog launched a probe Monday into whether British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak broke rules by failing to declare his wife's interest in a business that stands to benefit from changes proposed by his government to the funding of childcare. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was placed under formal investigation Monday by parliament's standards watchdog for alleged failure to declare a conflict of interest involving a company in which his wife, Akshata Murthy, is a shareholder. Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg launched the probe after it was revealed that Sunak testified before a committee that is looking into a $5 billion plan to broaden free childcare provision announced in his budget in March -- allegedly without declaring that Murthy's company might benefit from the changes. Advertisement

The changes will extend the 30 hours' free childcare the government currently funds for children aged 3 and 4 whose parents work at least 16 hours a week to all children over 9 months -- the age at which paid maternity leave entitlement ends.

The changes, which are set to be phased in over two years, will provide a multi-billion dollar boost to the childcare sector.

During a March 28, appearance before the Liaison Committee Sunak was asked if he had anything to declare.

"No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way," he replied.

Sunak does not list his wife's Kouru Kids shareholding on his register of interests as an MP and Downing Street has said it was not required because Sunak previously listed it on his register of ministerial interests.

Executives from the company then reportedly attended a reception in Downing Street hours after Sunak appeared before the committee.

In a letter earlier this month, Sunak wrote that his links to Koru Kids had "been correctly declared to the Cabinet Office."

"We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest," said a Downing Street spokesman.

That list of interests, however, has yet to be published, as it is still being compiled and Greenberg will rule whether this route of declaring interests separately needs clarifying.

Sunak has run into problems regarding his wife's finances previously when he was chancellor of the exchequer after it was revealed in 2022 that she did not pay tax on her overseas income and had a personal fortune of $700 million. She has since revoked her "non-dom" tax status and pays tax on all her income.

Murthy whom he met when they were both students at Stanford University in California, is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, co-founder of global IT giant Infosys. She owns a stake in the company in addition to interests in fashion and venture capital.