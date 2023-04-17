Advertisement
April 17, 2023 / 2:27 AM

Iranian court convicts 10 for 2020 Ukrainian jet shootdown

By Darryl Coote
Wreckage at the site where Ukrainian Boeing 737 jet crashed just south of Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020. On Sunday, a court in Tehran convicted 10 people for shooting down the aircraft. Photo by Morteza Nikoubazi/UPI
Wreckage at the site where Ukrainian Boeing 737 jet crashed just south of Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020. On Sunday, a court in Tehran convicted 10 people for shooting down the aircraft. Photo by Morteza Nikoubazi/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- An Iranian court has convicted 10 mostly low-ranking members of the country's air defense forces for the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Tehran, according to the official judiciary news agency.

Nine of those sentenced Sunday received prison terms between one and three years, while one defendant, identified as commander of the Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile defense system responsible for shooting down the airliner on Jan. 8, 2020, received a jail sentence of 13 years, minus time served, the judiciary's official Mizan reported.

The news agency said the commander was sentenced to 10 years for not following orders and three years for overseeing "the murder of the passengers of the Ukrainian plane."

The commander was also sentenced to pay compensation to the families of the 176 people killed on Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752.

RELATED Executions in Iran increased 75% as anti-government protests surged

The court said the unnamed person shot down the plane due to "his ignorance of the matter and his mistaken idea of the discovered target, and believing that the target was hostile and approaching."

The verdict was disregarded by the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims, which does not recognize the Iranian court as legitimate.

"This court did not prosecute the commanders and main perpetrators of this crime, introduced 10 accused low-ranking officers with total obscurity of their backgrounds and identities, held sessions in private, flouted the families who attended the hearings and ultimately issued a sham ruling to end this show in keeping with their predetermined scenario without conducting any full, impartial investigation," it said in a statement.

RELATED U.S. sends cruise missile-armed submarine to Red Sea amid rising Iran tensions

The plane was hit by two surface-to-air missiles shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport early on Jan. 8, 2020, killing all on board, most of whom were Iranian and Canadian citizens.

The shootdown occurred as the United States and Iran seemed on the edge of War.

Iran was put on high alert the morning the airliner was shot down as its military had just launched a premeditated strike against U.S. positions in Iraq, which was in response to the United States days earlier assassinating Iran's Qasem Soleimani, head of an elite unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

RELATED Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reopen embassies

Tehran had initially blamed the downing on a mechanical failure, but days later, and while under international pressure, said it was the result of "human error," claiming the operator of a surface-to-air missile launcher misidentified the departing plane for an incoming threat.

In April 2021, Tehran indicted 10 for the shootdown.

The court on Sunday said the downing of Flight 752 was the result of the commander misidentifying the plane and that the person fired "without obtaining permission and contrary to the relevant instructions."

RELATED Russian, Iranian drone strikes further dehumanize warfare

Following an investigation in 2021, Canada said it holds Iran's high-ranking civilian and military authorities "fully responsible" for shooting down the aircraft, while calling Tehran's official account of what happened "disingenuous, misleading and superficial."

Ottawa's forensic team investigating the attack said the three main contributing factors were Iran's failure to secure its airspace and warn flight companies of the security situation, its military's failure to put in place necessary preventative measures and the operator's series of "extremely flawed decisions" that should have been avoided.

