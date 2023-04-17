Advertisement
April 17, 2023 / 5:44 AM

U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea

By Thomas Maresca
The United States, South Korea and Japan held trilateral missile defense training in the East Sea Monday, the South Korean navy said. Photo courtesy of Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense
SEOUL, April 17 (UPI) -- The United States, South Korea and Japan held a trilateral naval missile defense exercise on Monday, the South Korean navy announced, days after North Korea launched its newest intercontinental ballistic missile.

The drills were held in international waters between Korea and Japan and featured three destroyers equipped with the Aegis missile defense system: the USS Benfold, the South Korean ROKS Yulgok Yi and the Japanese JS Atago.

"We will strengthen security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan against North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats, such as North Korea's recent series of ballistic missile provocations," Capt. Kim Ki-young of the Yulgok Yi said in a navy press release.

The exercise focused on detecting and tracking a simulated ballistic missile trajectory and sharing information in real time, the release said.

The three countries held a senior-level defense dialogue last week in Washington and agreed to conduct regular anti-missile and anti-submarine exercises in the face of ongoing North Korean threats.

North Korea on Thursday test-fired its Hwasong-18, a new solid-fuel ICBM that analysts say could be more maneuverable and quicker to launch than liquid-fuel missiles, making it harder for missile defense systems to counter.

Meanwhile, South Korea and the United States also kicked off large-scale joint air drills on Monday, the South's air force said in a press release.

The 12-day exercise, known as the Korea Flying Training drills, involves some 110 aircraft including South Korean F-35A, F-15K and KF-16 fighters and American F-16, F-35B and FA-18 jets.

Amid heightened tensions, North Korea has not responded to routine daily calls on an inter-Korean liaison channel for 11 days, Seoul's Unification Ministry said Monday.

Latest Headlines

Iranian court convicts 10 for 2020 Ukrainian jet shootdown
World News // 3 hours ago
Iranian court convicts 10 for 2020 Ukrainian jet shootdown
April 17 (UPI) -- An Iranian court has convicted 10 mostly low-ranking members of the country's air defense forces for the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Tehran, according to the official judiciary news agency.
Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert
World News // 12 hours ago
Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert
April 16 (UPI) -- A truffle hunter was killed Sunday by a suspected ISIS fighter in the Syrian desert.
Pope Francis remarks on 'offensive' insinuations against John Paul II
World News // 14 hours ago
Pope Francis remarks on 'offensive' insinuations against John Paul II
April 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday defended St. John Paul II against insinuations that his predecessor would seek out young girls to molest while flanked by two monsignors.
U.N.'s World Food Program suspends Sudan operations after 3 staff killed
World News // 19 hours ago
U.N.'s World Food Program suspends Sudan operations after 3 staff killed
April 16 (UPI) -- The United Nations' World Food Program will suspend its operations in Sudan after three staff members were killed in the country's Darfur region after an apparent coup attempt caused heavy fighting to break out.
'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates
World News // 19 hours ago
'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates
April 16 (UPI) -- A top Russian general who is considered to be "widely respected" has likely returned to having a major role in the Ukraine war, British intelligence officials said Sunday.
Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV
World News // 1 day ago
Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV
April 15 (UPI) -- A former Indian politician and his brother were shot dead on live TV on Saturday while flanked by police on the way to a nearby hospital for a checkup after he was jailed for a kidnapping plot.
Sudan paramilitary claims control of presidential palace in apparent coup
World News // 1 day ago
Sudan paramilitary claims control of presidential palace in apparent coup
April 15 (UPI) -- A paramilitary group on Saturday claimed to have seized control of Sudan's presidential palace and international airport in an apparent coup attempt amid sounds of heavy fighting in Khartoum.
Man disguises himself as woman to compete in Kenya chess tournament
World News // 1 day ago
Man disguises himself as woman to compete in Kenya chess tournament
April 15 (UPI) -- A Kenyan man is facing a potential ban from competitive chess after he was caught disguising himself as a woman to compete in a tournament.
Germany exits nuclear power age as last three reactors taken off grid
World News // 1 day ago
Germany exits nuclear power age as last three reactors taken off grid
April 15 (UPI) -- The nuclear power era in Germany drew to a close Saturday as utility operators were scheduled to take the nation's last three remaining plants off the grid in a coordinated move.
Finland begins construction on border fence with Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Finland begins construction on border fence with Russia
April 15 (UPI) -- The Finnish Border Guard says it has begun construction on a border fence along the nation's eastern border with Russia after joining the NATO military alliance.
