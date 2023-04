Truffle trapping is a common practice in Syria where truffles command a high price on the market. It has become increasingly dangerous as hunters must navigate through mines and are attacked by gunmen. Photo by Youssef Badawi/EPA-EFE

April 16 (UPI) -- A truffle hunter was killed Sunday by a suspected ISIS fighter in the Syrian desert. The civilian was in the Hama province, east of the city of Hama when an unknown gunman shot and killed him, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports. The killing is the latest example of the dangers of hunting for the edible underground desert fungus. Advertisement

Twelve more civilians were also attacked in the area. They were said to be members of the Al-Bosraya tribe, according to SOHR. Four escaped while the other eight have not been unaccounted for. Hunters were also fired upon, again by suspected ISIS members, on Saturday.

Truffle trapping is a common practice in Syria where truffles command a high price on the market. They can be sold for up to $35 per kilogram, The New York Times reports. Hunters may earn more than $400 per day by selling what they find.

Trapping has become increasingly dangerous as hunters must navigate through mines and at times barter with militants for protection. Some hunters reportedly believe that the same militants offering protection may otherwise harm them if they do not pay.

At least 84 people have been killed while truffle hunting this year, according to The New York Times.