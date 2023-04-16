'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates

Mikhail Teplinsky, the commander of Russia's airborne troops, has likely returned to having a major role in the Ukraine war. Photo courtesy of Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence

April 16 (UPI) -- A top Russian general who is considered to be "widely respected" has likely returned to having a major role in the Ukraine war, British intelligence officials said Sunday, as analysts said Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to tap military brass for upcoming elections. The British Defense Ministry, which has provided daily intelligence updates since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, said in a statement Sunday that Gen. Col. Mikhail Teplinsky had previously been dismissed from Ukraine operations in January. Advertisement

Teplinsky is the commander of Russia's airborne troops, known as the VDV, and is "highly likely" to boost the division's role as an elite force, according to the British Defense Ministry.

"In recent days, the VDV have resumed a key mission in the battle for Bakhmut and likely undertaken novel integration with TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launchers in the Kremina sector," the British Defense Ministry said.

The British Defense Ministry added that Teplinsky is one of few top generals in Russia considered to be "widely respected by the rank-and-file" soldiers and that his recent career turbulence shows the divisions in Moscow on how to approach the Ukraine conflict.

Teplinsky's biography on Russia's military website shows that the general was born in the Donetsk region of Ukraine when it was a part of the Soviet Union in 1969.

He graduated from the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School in 1991 and began his military service as a reconnaissance platoon commander for the 137th Paratroop Regiment of Russia's Airborne Division before working his way through the ranks in the 1990s.

Teplinsky graduated from the Military Academy of the General Staff in 2007 and received his first top appointment as chief of Russia's 212th Regional Training Center.

He continued working his way through leadership posts until he was appointed as the first deputy commander of Russia's Central Military District in 2019, considered a prestigious post as the district is the largest in Russia by size and population.

Putin appointed Teplinsky to be the commander of airborne troops in June of last year by a special decree.

Teplinsky has been called a "war criminal" by Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, which also characterized him as a "tough and principled commander" who will carry out orders of the senior command "at any cost."

The news came as the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., said in an analysis Saturday that Putin's United Russia party intends to recruit Russian soldiers and officers who served in Ukraine as political candidates for elections beginning this year.

ISW analysts said that the move is likely a bid to establish the United Russia party as "the definitive pro-war party" in Russia and noted that the recruitment of military personnel as political candidates during wartime is "typical" for any society that holds elections.

"The Kremlin likely intends to recruit military personnel as candidates to a greater extent than is usual even for a wartime country, however," ISW analysts wrote.

"The potential 'militarization' of the United Russia party likely does not presage a Kremlin effort to escalate the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin is likely aiming to co-opt military personnel to support its ongoing effort to curry favor with the pro-war Russian ultranationalist community without fulfilling the community's extreme demands."

