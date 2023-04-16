Advertisement
World News
April 16, 2023 / 10:02 AM

'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates

By Adam Schrader
Mikhail Teplinsky, the commander of Russia's airborne troops, has likely returned to having a major role in the Ukraine war. Photo courtesy of Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence
Mikhail Teplinsky, the commander of Russia's airborne troops, has likely returned to having a major role in the Ukraine war. Photo courtesy of Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence

April 16 (UPI) -- A top Russian general who is considered to be "widely respected" has likely returned to having a major role in the Ukraine war, British intelligence officials said Sunday, as analysts said Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to tap military brass for upcoming elections.

The British Defense Ministry, which has provided daily intelligence updates since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, said in a statement Sunday that Gen. Col. Mikhail Teplinsky had previously been dismissed from Ukraine operations in January.

Advertisement

Teplinsky is the commander of Russia's airborne troops, known as the VDV, and is "highly likely" to boost the division's role as an elite force, according to the British Defense Ministry.

"In recent days, the VDV have resumed a key mission in the battle for Bakhmut and likely undertaken novel integration with TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launchers in the Kremina sector," the British Defense Ministry said.

Advertisement

The British Defense Ministry added that Teplinsky is one of few top generals in Russia considered to be "widely respected by the rank-and-file" soldiers and that his recent career turbulence shows the divisions in Moscow on how to approach the Ukraine conflict.

Teplinsky's biography on Russia's military website shows that the general was born in the Donetsk region of Ukraine when it was a part of the Soviet Union in 1969.

He graduated from the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School in 1991 and began his military service as a reconnaissance platoon commander for the 137th Paratroop Regiment of Russia's Airborne Division before working his way through the ranks in the 1990s.

RELATED Finland begins construction on border fence with Russia

Teplinsky graduated from the Military Academy of the General Staff in 2007 and received his first top appointment as chief of Russia's 212th Regional Training Center.

He continued working his way through leadership posts until he was appointed as the first deputy commander of Russia's Central Military District in 2019, considered a prestigious post as the district is the largest in Russia by size and population.

Putin appointed Teplinsky to be the commander of airborne troops in June of last year by a special decree.

RELATED At least 11 dead in Ukraine after latest Russian rocket attack

Teplinsky has been called a "war criminal" by Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, which also characterized him as a "tough and principled commander" who will carry out orders of the senior command "at any cost."

Advertisement

The news came as the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., said in an analysis Saturday that Putin's United Russia party intends to recruit Russian soldiers and officers who served in Ukraine as political candidates for elections beginning this year.

ISW analysts said that the move is likely a bid to establish the United Russia party as "the definitive pro-war party" in Russia and noted that the recruitment of military personnel as political candidates during wartime is "typical" for any society that holds elections.

"The Kremlin likely intends to recruit military personnel as candidates to a greater extent than is usual even for a wartime country, however," ISW analysts wrote.

"The potential 'militarization' of the United Russia party likely does not presage a Kremlin effort to escalate the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin is likely aiming to co-opt military personnel to support its ongoing effort to curry favor with the pro-war Russian ultranationalist community without fulfilling the community's extreme demands."

Read More

Germany exits nuclear power age as last three reactors taken off grid

Latest Headlines

U.N.'s World Food Program suspends Sudan operations after 3 staff killed
World News // 43 minutes ago
U.N.'s World Food Program suspends Sudan operations after 3 staff killed
April 16 (UPI) -- The United Nations' World Food Program will suspend its operations in Sudan after three staff members were killed in the country's Darfur region after an apparent coup attempt caused heavy fighting to break out.
Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV
World News // 13 hours ago
Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV
April 15 (UPI) -- A former Indian politician and his brother were shot dead on live TV on Saturday while flanked by police on the way to a nearby hospital for a checkup after he was jailed for a kidnapping plot.
Sudan paramilitary claims control of presidential palace in apparent coup
World News // 1 day ago
Sudan paramilitary claims control of presidential palace in apparent coup
April 15 (UPI) -- A paramilitary group on Saturday claimed to have seized control of Sudan's presidential palace and international airport in an apparent coup attempt amid sounds of heavy fighting in Khartoum.
Germany exits nuclear power age as last three reactors taken off grid
World News // 18 hours ago
Germany exits nuclear power age as last three reactors taken off grid
April 15 (UPI) -- The nuclear power era in Germany drew to a close Saturday as utility operators were scheduled to take the nation's last three remaining plants off the grid in a coordinated move.
Finland begins construction on border fence with Russia
World News // 19 hours ago
Finland begins construction on border fence with Russia
April 15 (UPI) -- The Finnish Border Guard says it has begun construction on a border fence along the nation's eastern border with Russia after joining the NATO military alliance.
Under pressure from farmers, Poland bars Ukrainian grain imports
World News // 20 hours ago
Under pressure from farmers, Poland bars Ukrainian grain imports
April 15 (UPI) -- The Polish government on Saturday banned the import of Ukrainian grain in a bid to protect domestic farmers upset over the import of cheaper goods from their war-torn neighbor.
France's Macron signs controversial pension reform into law
World News // 21 hours ago
France's Macron signs controversial pension reform into law
April 15 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron signed his controversial pension reform into law on Saturday, unmoved after months of protests from unions and citizens.
At least 11 dead in Ukraine after latest Russian rocket attack
World News // 21 hours ago
At least 11 dead in Ukraine after latest Russian rocket attack
April 15 (UPI) -- At least 11 people are confirmed dead in the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Saturday, a day after the area was shelled by Russian artillery.
Japanese PM Kishida unhurt after explosion at campaign event
World News // 1 day ago
Japanese PM Kishida unhurt after explosion at campaign event
April 15 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida escaped injury in an incident Saturday in which a man threw what appeared to be a bomb while he was appearing for a campaign speech in western Japan.
Wrapping up 4-day trip to Ireland, Biden says ancestral home part of his 'soul'
World News // 2 days ago
Wrapping up 4-day trip to Ireland, Biden says ancestral home part of his 'soul'
April 14 (UPI) -- During the final stop of his four-day tour in Ireland, U.S. President Joe Biden addressed thousands of people in the county of Mayo, saying it was part of his soul.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
Trump files FEC disclosure, providing public look at his personal finances
Trump files FEC disclosure, providing public look at his personal finances
Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV
Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV
President Joe Biden expects to announce re-election bid 'relatively soon'
President Joe Biden expects to announce re-election bid 'relatively soon'
Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes 'born alive' anti-abortion legislation
Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes 'born alive' anti-abortion legislation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement