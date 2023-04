Rescuers worked at the scene of a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Friday. Photo by Yevgeny Honcharenko/EPA-EFE

April 15 (UPI) -- At least 11 people are confirmed dead in the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Saturday, a day after the area was shelled by Russian artillery. Rescuers pulled two more bodies from the rubble in Sloviansk, located in an area of the Donetsk region that remains under Ukrainian control but is close to Russian-controlled territory. Advertisement

Donetsk Region Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said a total of seven Russian S-300 missiles were fired at Sloviansk on Friday, according to the European Commission.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least some of the rockets hit residential areas, including a five-story apartment building.

The Ukrainian leader paid his condolences to the victims killed and wounded in the attack.

"The evil state once again demonstrates its essence. Killing people just in the middle of the day," Zelensky said Friday in an address. "Ruining, destroying all that is alive. For every manifestation of terrorism there will be fair responsibility. We will leave no trace of Russia on our land. And we will also leave no enemy unpunished."

Authorities confirmed a 2-year-old child pulled from the rubble later died in the hospital.

Rescue workers were sifting through 65 tons of building material following the attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

