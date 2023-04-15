France's Macron signs controversial pension reform into law

1/5

Demonstrators hold placards as they march along the streets of Paris Thursday. French President Emanuel Macron on Saturday signed into law a controversial bill raising the retirement age by two years to 64. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron signed his controversial pension reform into law on Saturday, unmoved after months of protests from unions and citizens. The new law raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 and extends the years of work required for a full pension. On Friday, a nine-member Constitutional Council ruled in favor of the several provisions in the law, clearing the way for it to be signed. Advertisement

The decision ignited a wave of protests across the country, including in Paris, where 112 people were arrested after bikes, e-scooters and garbage were set on fire. Hundreds of protesters also poured into the streets of Marseille, Toulouse, Rennes and other major cities, Radio France International reported.

Union leaders have said that they will continue to protest the reforms, calling the hurried process a "provocation."

"It's not a surprise, but wanting to go quickly, it comes across as provocation", Force Ouvrière union leader Frédéric Souillot told French television.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the leftist La France Insoumise Party, warned that protests and demonstrations against the measure would continue.

"The Constitutional Council decision shows that it is more attentive to the needs of the presidential monarchy than to those of the sovereign people," Melenchon said, according to CNBC. "The fight continues and must gather its forces."

Even Marine Le Pen, the head of the far-right National Rally Group, vowed to fight the reforms.

"The political fate of the pension reform is not sealed," Le Pen said.

Macron survived a no-confidence vote by nine votes after he pushed through the legislation last month with a little-used legislative move that allowed him to bypass a vote in the National Assembly.

