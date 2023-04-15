Advertisement
World News
April 15, 2023 / 3:23 PM

Finland begins construction on border fence with Russia

By Matt Bernardini
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (L) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg appeared together at a NATO foreign affairs ministers' meeting on April 4. File Photo by NATO/UPI
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (L) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg appeared together at a NATO foreign affairs ministers' meeting on April 4. File Photo by NATO/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- The Finnish Border Guard says it has begun construction on a border fence along the nation's eastern border with Russia after joining the NATO military alliance.

The Southeast Finland Border Guard District announced Friday the pilot phase of the fence being built near the town of Pelkola will be 1.8 miles long and is expected to be completed in June.

"The pilot offers us the chance to find out the best practices for management, implementation, level of costs and the actual construction of the fence," Brigadier Gen. Jari Tolppanen said in a statement. "Through this we can ensure success in the next phases of this project."

The owners of the land where the fence is being built will be paid a lump sum for damage and inconvenience for the project. After the pilot phase is completed, work on 47 miles of new fencing will begin before the end of the year.

The fence will eventually cover 15% of Finland's 800-mile border with Russia.

"The barrier fence will not only significantly improve border surveillance in management of disruptions, but also on a wider scale," said district commander Col. Mika Rytkönen. "The technical surveillance will improve further."

The construction of the fence comes after Finland officially joined NATO earlier this month.

"Finland has today become a member of the defense alliance NATO," Finland's President Finland's Sauli Niinisto said on Twitter. "The era of military non-alignment in our history has come to an end. A new era begins.

