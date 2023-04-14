Trending
April 14, 2023 / 8:32 AM / Updated at 4:45 PM

Biden has emotional reunion with priest in visit to ancestral home in Ireland

By A.L. Lee & Jonna Lorenz
U.S. President Joe Biden (R) walks with the Rev. Richard Gibbons as they visit the shrine in Knock, County Mayo, Ireland, on Friday. Photo by Julien Behal/Government of Ireland/EPA-EFE
April 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden had an emotional meeting in Ireland on Friday with the priest who delivered last rites to his son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

Biden had several planned stops near Mayo, Ireland, the hometown of his great-great-great-grandfather before giving a national address to conclude his four-day visit to the country to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

His tearful encounter with Frank O'Grady, an ex-U.S. Army chaplain who performed the sacraments for Beau Biden, was unplanned. O'Grady now works at Knock Shrine.

"I was very surprised when I got a phone call to say the president wanted to see me," O'Grady said, Britain's the Independent reported.

"It as a delightful 10 minutes with him. I hadn't seen him really in eight years since Beau died. His son Hunter was there, too, so we had a real reunion."

The president, whose Irish roots can be traced back to Ballina and Louth, flew to Mayo in the western part of the country, where the Biden family patriarch, Edward Blewitt, packed his bags and left for Scranton, Pa., in the mid-1800s.

The president made an appearance at the Sanctuary of our Lady of Knock before traveling to Apparition Chapel for a short private prayer service.

"As a man of great faith, it really hit home very hard to him about his son's passing when he comes to Knock, because we talk about mysteries of life and death in a place like Knock, all the time here," O'Grady said.

Richard Gibbons, the parish priest, said Joe Biden was presented with a ceremonial stone from the wall of the parish church -- where a miracle is believed to have happened in 1879 -- as a symbol of hope.

The president visited Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar, pausing to look at a plaque dedicated to Beau Biden, the former Delaware Attorney General.

Joe Biden visited the site as vice president in 2017 when the hospice center complex broke ground. He planned to meet with his cousin, Laurita Blewitt, who works there as a fundraiser.

He also visited North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Center in Crossmolina, where he planned to research his family history.

The president planned to deliver a speech outside Saint Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina on Friday evening.

Road closures and other tactical preparations were being made by local authorities in anticipation.

Following his evening address, Joe Biden was to make one last stop in Dublin before flying back to the United States around midnight aboard Air Force One.

A day earlier, in a speech before the Irish Parliament, Biden thanked the country for its involvement in the Ukraine war, while touting a deepening alliance.

"Today, I'd like to reflect on the enduring strength of the connections between Ireland and the United States, a partnership for the ages," Biden said

Earlier in the week, he visited Belfast, Northern Ireland, to mark the Good Friday peace deal anniversary, which ended the decades of sectarian violence known as "the Troubles."

The 1998 agreement established Ireland as an independent state and brought peace to Northern Ireland after several decades of political violence left at least 3,500 people dead.

The United States played a pivotal role in brokering the ceasefire, with then-President Bill Clinton appointing Sen. George Mitchell to lead negotiations between the British and Irish governments. The agreement led to paramilitary groups laying down their weapons and the establishment of peaceful democracy in Northern Ireland.

Joe Biden visits Ireland to mark 25th anniversary of Good Friday peace deal

Biden takes a selfie with guests after his speech in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on April 12, 2023. The president said he wished for the Stormont Assembly to reconvene. Photo by U.S. Embassy London/UPI | License Photo

