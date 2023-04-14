Trending
World News
April 14, 2023 / 2:14 PM

France's Constitutional Council approves bill to increase retirement age

By Clyde Hughes
President of France Emmanuel Macron looks on during a welcoming ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 1. Macron's bill to increase the retirement age in France was approved Friday by the Constitutional Council. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President of France Emmanuel Macron looks on during a welcoming ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 1. Macron's bill to increase the retirement age in France was approved Friday by the Constitutional Council. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

April 14 (UPI) -- France's Constitutional Council approved President Emmanuel Macron's measure raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 while rejecting a public referendum on the change.

The approval is not likely to slow countrywide opposition to the bill led by unions despite the government repeating statistics saying the move was needed for the country to keep its pension program solvent.

"The text is coming to the end of its democratic process," French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said in a statement on Twitter. "Tonight, there is no winner or loser."

The council's ruling was the last hurdle before the measure moved to Macron's desk. He said he would sign it into law within the next two days.

The Constitutional Council passed the main portion of the bill to increase retirement by two years for most workers but did eliminate six provisions.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the leftist La France Insoumise Party, warned that protests and demonstrations against the measure would continue.

"The Constitutional Council decision shows that it is more attentive to the needs of the presidential monarchy than to those of the sovereign people," Melenchon said, according to CNBC. "The fight continues and must gather its forces."

Macron survived a no-confidence vote by nine votes after he pushed through the legislation last month with a little-used legislative move that allowed him to bypass a vote in the National Assembly.

Protests only intensified after Macron moved the bill closer to law.

Protesters march against pension bill in Paris

Demonstrators hold signs as they march along the streets of Paris, on April 13, 2023. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

