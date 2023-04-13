Independent Dutch board finds lackluster approach to industrial emissions

1/3

An independent safety board in the Netherlands found the approach to industrial emissions was lackluster. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- A report from an independent safety board in the Netherlands found the local governments and environmental services need to do better to protect local residents from industrial emissions. "The health of people living near industry deserves better protection by companies, local authorities and environmental services," a report from the Dutch Safety Board read. "Local governments and environmental services do not use all available resources to reduce emissions from industry and to hold companies to existing standards and regulations." Advertisement

The board launched an investigation in 2021 after citing "social unrest" targeting companies and local authorities for the perceived relaxed response to dangerous levels of emissions. The probe started with Tata Steel's operations on the North Sea coast but later included the operator of a chemicals plant and an asphalt manufacturer.

Some of those industries, particularly steel, are difficult to clean up. An emissions report for Netherlands from the International Energy Agency adds that chemicals and plastics processing are among the heaviest polluting industries in the country.

None of the companies the safety board examined took the initiative themselves to address emissions, though the panel said Thursday that air, water and soil quality was not necessarily a long-term issue.

"Nonetheless, reports about above-average numbers of cases of illness, emission limit violations and legal proceedings about permit regulations have led to unrest among local residents," the report read.

Dutch law mandates a net-zero emissions economy by 2050, though the board said better protection against industrial emissions was both "possible and necessary."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier this year called for more "political will" to address climate change, saying that coastal cities and countries are feeling the effects of rising sea levels. Countries like Bangladesh, China, India and the Netherlands are all at risk.

"Sea-level rise is not only a threat in itself. It is a great multiplier," he said. "For the hundreds of millions of people living in small island developing states and other low-lying coastal areas around the world, sea-level rise is a torrent of trouble."