World News
April 13, 2023 / 11:31 PM

EU announces $1.1B for Ukraine Armed Forces as Britain to provide $500M in loans to Ukraine

By Adam Schrader
Ukrainian sappers inspect a crater following the explosion of anti-tank mines and other explosive materials found near the town of Bucha, on a military range outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday amid Russia's invasion. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
April 13 (UPI) -- The European Council announced Thursday that it would provide more than $1.1 billion in support to Ukraine's military as Britain said it would provide $500 million in loans to the war-torn nation.

The measure, announced in a news release from the European Council, will allow the EU to reimburse member states for ammunition donated to Ukraine from existing stocks or from the "reprioritization of existing orders" made from Feb. 9 to May 31.

"With today's decision, we operationalize the first part of the historic agreement reached by EU leaders to support the immediate delivery of €1 billion worth of artillery ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces," Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security police, said.

"There is no better demonstration of the EU's united resolve and determination to continue supporting Ukraine's legitimate right of self-defense against the brutal Russian aggressor."

The funds will come for the European Peace Facility, created in 2021 to support Europe's partners around the world with defense to ensure the preserving of peace and international security.

The decision Thursday brings Europe's total contribution to Ukraine under the EPF to more than $5 billion, according to the news release.

The news came as Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor of the British Treasury, said in a statement that the United Kingdom -- which includes Great Britain and Northern Ireland -- would provide Ukraine with $500 million in loans.

The new loans would bring British support for Ukraine to more than $8.1 billion since Russia invaded the country more than a year ago.

"The $1 billion of budget support we have committed to Ukraine this year will ensure that the country has the financing to keep the lights on, hospitals running and schools open. This, alongside UK military support, will help defeat Putin," Hunt, the chancellor of the exchequer, said.

"But our efforts for a fairer world don't end there. We are also making good on our G7 Presidency commitments and delivering a multi-billion-pound package of support to reduce poverty and bolster energy security across developing countries."

In June, Britain will host the Ukraine Recovery Conference aimed at helping the country's private sector recover from the war with investments.

"At the IMF Spring Meetings, the chancellor will also highlight the impact of Russia's illegal war in Ukraine on the global economy and push for action in addressing developing country needs on debt," the British Treasury statement reads.

"The economic impacts from Putin's illegal war in Ukraine are being felt across the globe, with developing nations particularly affected by increases in food prices."

