Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 13, 2023 / 12:30 PM / Updated at 12:30 PM

OPEC economists expect growth to continue, though inflation is a concern

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
OPEC economists in their monthly market report left many economic estimates unchanged from previous report, though concern was expressed about inflation and higher lending rates. File photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE.
OPEC economists in their monthly market report left many economic estimates unchanged from previous report, though concern was expressed about inflation and higher lending rates. File photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE.

April 13 (UPI) -- Economic growth should continue to the middle of the year, supporting crude oil demand, though inflation and high lending rates could dampen the mood, economists at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said Thursday.

In their monthly market report for April, OPEC economists said momentum should last through the remaining months to June, though "the global economy will continue to navigate through challenges including high inflation, higher interest rates particularly in the eurozone and the United States, and high debt levels in many regions."

Advertisement

Inflationary pressures are easing across most major economies, though they remain elevated relative to target rates set by global central banks. The International Monetary Fund, however, said the outlook for the global economy was poor, with the growth rate over the next five years expected at 3%, the lowest forecast since 1990.

OPEC economists, however, left much of their growth forecasts unchanged from last month's report. The U.S. economy is expected to expand by 1.2% this year, while Europe slides from a 3.5% growth rate last year to 0.8% in 2023.

RELATED Temporary deal ensures Kurdish oil exports can continue

China, meanwhile, expands from 3% last year to 5.2% this year, reflecting a recovery from tight social restrictions enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. China, the world's second-largest economy behind the United States, is expected to account for the bulk of global oil demand.

Advertisement

Europe is likely to face challenges, OPEC economists said, as its economy cools off, though that should only lead to a slight decline in demand for oil.

In the U.S. economy, increased travel during the summer is supportive of demand, though OPEC economists seemed concerned about the balancing act at the Federal Reserve, which is trying to control inflation without triggering a recession.

RELATED 'Downside risks remain' for the global economy, OPEC warns

"Any weakening in the economy on the back of ongoing monetary tightening measures by the U.S. Fed may offset some of this seasonal dynamic," the report read.

OPEC, however, said its forecast for oil demand from the 13 core members is unchanged at 29.3 million barrels per day this year, though that's 800,000 bpd more than last year.

OPEC in May will trim production by 1.6 million bpd, leading to some supply-side fears for the second half of the year. Outside the producer group, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, Kazakhstan, Norway and the United States are doing the heavy lifting.

RELATED Russia to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March

"Large uncertainties remain over the impact of the output prospective for U.S. shale in 2023," the economists wrote.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, part of the Energy Department, finds U.S. oil production will continue to break records. At an estimated 12.5 million bpd in January, the last full month for which data are provided, the United States is the world leader in crude oil production.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden says it's 'an honor to return' to his Irish roots in Dublin
World News // 7 hours ago
President Joe Biden says it's 'an honor to return' to his Irish roots in Dublin
April 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden marked a daylong schedule of events in Dublin by visiting the official home of Irish President Michael Higgins and sharing a message in the official guest book.
Independent Dutch board finds lackluster approach to industrial emissions
World News // 2 hours ago
Independent Dutch board finds lackluster approach to industrial emissions
April 13 (UPI) -- A report from an independent safety board in the Netherlands found the local governments and environmental services need to do better to protect local residents from industrial emissions.
Ukraine secures World Bank assistance as data shows GDP dropped 29% in 2022
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine secures World Bank assistance as data shows GDP dropped 29% in 2022
April 13 (UPI) -- Ukraine is seeking international financial assistance as new data indicates the national GDP has dropped sharply since Russia's full-scale invasion.
Former EU Parliament VP Eva Kaili leaves prison for house arrest in Belgium
World News // 2 hours ago
Former EU Parliament VP Eva Kaili leaves prison for house arrest in Belgium
April 13 (UPI) -- Eva Kaili, the former high-ranking European Parliament officer who was arrested in connection with a political bribery scheme in December was moved from prison to house arrest by Belgium authorities.
Norway expels 15 Russian spies working under diplomatic cover
World News // 4 hours ago
Norway expels 15 Russian spies working under diplomatic cover
April 13 (UPI) -- Norway said Thursday it has ordered 15 Russian intelligence officers to leave the country for espionage.
British economy stalls as strikes offset construction, retail growth
World News // 6 hours ago
British economy stalls as strikes offset construction, retail growth
April 13 (UPI) -- Britain's economy slowed sharply in February because strong growth in construction and retail was offset by strikes by teachers and government workers, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
Western Australians warned to take shelter as massive cyclone to hit Friday
World News // 8 hours ago
Western Australians warned to take shelter as massive cyclone to hit Friday
April 13 (UPI) -- A massive cyclone turning off the coast of Western Australia is expected to make landfall early Friday as a category 5 storm, meteorologists said, as officials warn those in some communities to take shelter immediately.
Bahrain, Qatar agree to resume diplomatic relations
World News // 12 hours ago
Bahrain, Qatar agree to resume diplomatic relations
April 12 (UPI) -- Bahrain and Qatar have agreed to resume diplomatic relations, the Gulf nations separately announced late Wednesday.
North Korea fires 'intermediate- or longer-range' ballistic missile into sea
World News // 14 hours ago
North Korea fires 'intermediate- or longer-range' ballistic missile into sea
SEOUL, April 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched an "intermediate- or longer-range" missile into the sea Thursday morning, Seoul defense officials said.
Joe Biden urges Northern Ireland to restore Stormont Assembly
World News // 1 day ago
Joe Biden urges Northern Ireland to restore Stormont Assembly
April 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement by telling the people of Northern Ireland that ensuring the peace deal and the Windsor Framework remain in place are priorities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
New York City appoints first-ever 'rat czar'
New York City appoints first-ever 'rat czar'
Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion defamation case
Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion defamation case
March CPI: Inflation cools amid interest rate hikes
March CPI: Inflation cools amid interest rate hikes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement