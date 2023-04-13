OPEC economists expect growth to continue, though inflation is a concern

1/3

OPEC economists in their monthly market report left many economic estimates unchanged from previous report, though concern was expressed about inflation and higher lending rates. File photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE.

April 13 (UPI) -- Economic growth should continue to the middle of the year, supporting crude oil demand, though inflation and high lending rates could dampen the mood, economists at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said Thursday. In their monthly market report for April, OPEC economists said momentum should last through the remaining months to June, though "the global economy will continue to navigate through challenges including high inflation, higher interest rates particularly in the eurozone and the United States, and high debt levels in many regions." Advertisement

Inflationary pressures are easing across most major economies, though they remain elevated relative to target rates set by global central banks. The International Monetary Fund, however, said the outlook for the global economy was poor, with the growth rate over the next five years expected at 3%, the lowest forecast since 1990.

OPEC economists, however, left much of their growth forecasts unchanged from last month's report. The U.S. economy is expected to expand by 1.2% this year, while Europe slides from a 3.5% growth rate last year to 0.8% in 2023.

China, meanwhile, expands from 3% last year to 5.2% this year, reflecting a recovery from tight social restrictions enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. China, the world's second-largest economy behind the United States, is expected to account for the bulk of global oil demand.

Europe is likely to face challenges, OPEC economists said, as its economy cools off, though that should only lead to a slight decline in demand for oil.

In the U.S. economy, increased travel during the summer is supportive of demand, though OPEC economists seemed concerned about the balancing act at the Federal Reserve, which is trying to control inflation without triggering a recession.

"Any weakening in the economy on the back of ongoing monetary tightening measures by the U.S. Fed may offset some of this seasonal dynamic," the report read.

OPEC, however, said its forecast for oil demand from the 13 core members is unchanged at 29.3 million barrels per day this year, though that's 800,000 bpd more than last year.

OPEC in May will trim production by 1.6 million bpd, leading to some supply-side fears for the second half of the year. Outside the producer group, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, Kazakhstan, Norway and the United States are doing the heavy lifting.

"Large uncertainties remain over the impact of the output prospective for U.S. shale in 2023," the economists wrote.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, part of the Energy Department, finds U.S. oil production will continue to break records. At an estimated 12.5 million bpd in January, the last full month for which data are provided, the United States is the world leader in crude oil production.