April 13, 2023 / 7:12 AM

British economy stalls as strikes offset construction, retail growth

By Paul Godfrey
Britain's real gross domestic product is estimated to have posted zero growth in February as strikes by teachers and government workers offset growth in construction and retail. File Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE
April 13 (UPI) -- Britain's economic growth slowed to a halt in February as strong gains in construction and retail were offset by strikes by teachers and government workers, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.

Monthly real gross domestic product is estimated to have posted zero growth in February, down from a 0.4% expansion in January, the latest Office for National Statistics release shows.

The construction sector grew by 2.4% and retail by 0.4% but their contributions were canceled out by waves of industrial action in education and public administration with one in nine businesses directly or indirectly affected and nearly a third reporting that they were not fully operational as a result.

Nearly all sectors of the economy performed poorly with a contraction in services overall being limited to 0.1% only by strong growth in customer-facing services, which rose 0.4%.

But the economy managed to stay above water by eking out GDP growth of 0.1% in the three months to February, unchanged from the previous three months.

The rebound in construction after a lackluster January was fuelled by a surge in repair work, ONS Economic Statistics Director Darren Morgan said in a Twitter post.

"There was also a boost from retailing with many shops having a buoyant month," said Morgan.

"These were offset by the effects of Civil Service and teachers' strike action, which impacted the public sector, and unseasonably mild weather led to falls in the use of electricity and gas."

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pointed to the fact that the economy had grown and was "set to avoid recession."

However, that claim was contradicted by the International Monetary Fund which forecast in its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday that Britain's economy would contract by 0.3% this year.

Opposition Labor's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said flatlining growth left Britain exposed to shocks.

"The GDP figures show U.K. growth continues to stagnate. The reality of that low growth is families worse off, Britain lagging behind globally and a weaker economy," she said in a Twitter post.

"These results are exactly why Labor's mission to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7 is so important."

