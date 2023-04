1/2

President Joe Biden was set to kick off a visit to Ireland Thursday by meeting with Irish President Michael Higgins in Dublin. Photo by Irish Foreign Ministry/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- President Biden will make remarks on Thursday while meeting with Ireland's President Michael Higgins in Dublin as he takes part in a tree planting ceremony and ringing of the PeaceBell. It marks a day full of activities for Biden in Ireland, as he highlights his Irish Catholic roots. Advertisement

Biden is also set to meet Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Farmleigh House and attend a youth Gaelic sports demonstration.

Biden will then attend a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle.

The trip marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended "the Troubles" -- a period of violence between, Ireland which became an independent state and Northern Ireland, which remained part of the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, Biden marked the anniversary by telling the people of Northern Ireland that ensuring the peace deal and the Windsor Framework remain in place are the top priorities of his visit.

Biden also met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and held an informal gathering with Northern Ireland politicians as he called for the Stormont Assembly to reconvene.

The Democratic Unionist Party has boycotted the legislative body for 14 months, arguing the Anglo-EU Windsor Framework agreed to in February does not adequately address their concerns about post-Brexit trading arrangements.