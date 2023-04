1/4

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, on May 6, the royal family said Wednesday. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, while his wife, Meghan Markle, will stay in California, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the royal family said in a statement. Advertisement

Harry and Meghan issued a nearly identical statement confirming their plans for the coronation.

The ceremony also coincides with Archie's 4th birthday.

Prince William and his wife, Kate, the prince and princess of Wales, as well as Queen Camilla, will accompany Charles during the coronation as he travels from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in a royal carriage.

Charles, the former prince of Wales, ascended the throne last September upon the death of his 96-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they would "step back," from royal duties and moved to California.

Advertisement

Relations between Harry and his family came under increased scrutiny after the publication of his memoir, Spare, in January.

U.S. President Joe Biden will not attend the coronation, but expressed "his desire to meet with the king in the United Kingdom at a future date" in a phone call with Charles on Tuesday, the White House said in a statement.

First lady Jill Biden will represent the United States at the event.