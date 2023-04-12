Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 12, 2023 / 12:43 PM

U.N.: Migrant deaths crossing the Mediterranean highest since 2017

By Clyde Hughes
Image of a boat with 400 migrants adrift in the Mediterranean Sea looking to be rescued on Sunday. A new report Wednesday said more migrants have died on the sea in the first quarter since 2017. Photo courtesy of Sea-Watch International Twitter.
Image of a boat with 400 migrants adrift in the Mediterranean Sea looking to be rescued on Sunday. A new report Wednesday said more migrants have died on the sea in the first quarter since 2017. Photo courtesy of Sea-Watch International Twitter.

April 12 (UPI) -- The United Nations' lead migration agency said Wednesday that the 414 documented deaths of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea in the first quarter are the most since 2017.

The numbers are expected to soar with the spike in people trying to escape war and famine.

Advertisement

The Missing Migrants Project of the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration said intentional delays by country-led rescue responses have contributed to the spike. The organization said efforts to hinder search-and-rescue efforts by nongovernmental organizations have also contributed to the rise.

The International Organization for Migration provides services and advice concerning migration to governments and migrants, including internally displaced persons, refugees and migrant workers.

RELATED Temporary deal ensures Kurdish oil exports can continue

"The persisting humanitarian crisis in the central Mediterranean is intolerable," IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino said in a statement. "With more than 20,000 deaths recorded on this route since 2014, I fear that these deaths have been normalized. States must respond. Delays and gaps in state-led SAR [search and rescue] are costing human lives."

Deaths related to crossing the Mediterranean had dropped from at 12-month total of 4,574 in 2016 to 1,000 in 2020 before rising again in 2021 (1,553) and 2022 (1,417).

Advertisement

This past week alone, the Italian Coast Guard worked to rescue two boats with about 1,200 migrants trying to reach Europe. One barge with about 400 migrants was confirmed to have left Libya over the weekend before running into trouble that left it adrift and leaving some of its passengers in distress.

RELATED 30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea

While there were reports of people jumping overboard from the barge it was unclear so far how many migrants have lost their lives in the current Italian rescue efforts. The German NGO Sea-Watch International complained about countries delaying rescue efforts in those situations.

"Recently, NGO-led SAR efforts have been markedly diminished," the IOM said in a statement. "On 25 March, the Libyan Coast Guard fired shots in the air as NGO rescue ship Ocean Viking was responding to a report of a rubber boat in distress.

"Separately, on Sunday, 26 March, another vessel, the Louise Michel, was detained in Italy after rescuing 180 people at sea, echoing an earlier case in which the Geo Barents was detained in February and subsequently released."

RELATED 35 adult migrants denied entry to Italy

The report said 31,192 migrants have reached Italy this weekend, including some 3,000 over the Easter weekend.

"IOM also calls for further concerted action to dismantle criminal smuggling networks and to prosecute those responsible for profiting from the desperation of migrants and refugees by facilitating dangerous journeys."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation; Meghan to remain in California
World News // 29 minutes ago
Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation; Meghan to remain in California
April 12 (UPI) -- Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father King Charles III while his wife Meghan will stay in California, according to Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Russian government advances plan to deploy online conscription system
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian government advances plan to deploy online conscription system
April 12 (UPI) -- The Russian government is planning to create an online system to supplement its existing draft system. The change means draftees could receive their mobilization orders electronically.
Scotland sues British government over veto of gender reform bill
World News // 2 hours ago
Scotland sues British government over veto of gender reform bill
April 12 (UPI) -- Scotland plans to file a legal challenge over the British government's veto of a controversial reform measure that would make it easier for people to legally change their gender.
Joe Biden urges Northern Ireland to restore Stormont Assembly
World News // 11 hours ago
Joe Biden urges Northern Ireland to restore Stormont Assembly
April 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement by telling the people of Northern Ireland that ensuring the peace deal and the Windsor Framework remain in place are priorities.
WHO: First death reported from new bird flu strain
World News // 5 hours ago
WHO: First death reported from new bird flu strain
April 12 (UPI) -- Chinese health authorities have reported the death of a woman from bird flu to the World Health Organization, the first confirmed fatality from the A(H3N8) virus.
Mexican officials arrest 5 in connection with deadly immigration center fire
World News // 5 hours ago
Mexican officials arrest 5 in connection with deadly immigration center fire
April 12 (UPI) -- The Mexican government has started a criminal investigation into a fire at an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, filing charges against two directors of the National Immigration Institute on Tuesday.
Firms reach settlement with some Grenfell Tower fire families, survivors
World News // 6 hours ago
Firms reach settlement with some Grenfell Tower fire families, survivors
April 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds of victims' relatives and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London in which 72 people died six years ago have reached a civil settlement of claims against a number of defendants in the High Court.
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
World News // 11 hours ago
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
April 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Toronto said dozens of people have been arrested and more than 170 guns were seized in Canada and the United States during a yearlong crackdown on the trafficking of weapons over the U.S.-Canada border.
At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event
April 11 (UPI) -- In what is being called one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since the military took over Myanmar, at least 53 people died Tuesday in airstrikes on an organized domestic event in the village of Pa Zi Gyi in Saga
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health reportedly deteriorating
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health reportedly deteriorating
April 11 (UPI) -- Alexey Navalny, the imprisoned leader of the Russian opposition, is in deteriorating health, his representatives confirmed online Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Dramatic police video shows 2 officers responding to Louisville bank shooting
Dramatic police video shows 2 officers responding to Louisville bank shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement