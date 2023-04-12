Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 12, 2023 / 1:50 AM / Updated at 9:21 AM

Joe Biden urges Northern Ireland to restore Stormont Assembly

By Sheri Walsh & Paul Godfrey
1/2
U.S. President Joe Biden met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to kick off a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE
U.S. President Joe Biden met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to kick off a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

April 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement by telling the people of Northern Ireland that ensuring the peace deal and the Windsor Framework remain in place are the top priorities of his visit.

Speaking at Ulster University in Belfast, Biden said he wished for the Stormont Assembly to reconvene. The Democratic Unionist Party has boycotted the legislative body for 14 months, arguing the Anglo-EU Windsor Framework agreed to in February does not adequately address their concerns about post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Advertisement

"I hope the Assembly and the Executive will soon be restored," Biden told the audience. "That's a decision for you to make, not for me to make.

"Supporting the people of Northern Ireland, protecting the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, preserving the peace is a priority for Democrats and Republicans alike in the United States and that's unusual today because we've been very divided in our political parties."

Advertisement

Biden met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier and told reporters he had come to Northern Ireland to listen.

Sunak on Monday issued a similar plea, calling on local leaders to resume the process -- created by the 1998 Good Friday agreement -- in which power is shared 50-50 between nationalists who want reunification with the Republic of Ireland and unionists who want Northern Ireland to remain part of Britain.

Biden will not hold a formal group meeting with the Northern Ireland political leaders due to the political impasse that has stalled power-sharing arrangements, leaving the country effectively without a government.

RELATED Ireland marks 25 years of peace as Good Friday deal endures

Belfast police remain on high alert after the terror threat alert level for the country was raised to "severe."

Biden touched down in Air Force One late Tuesday, Belfast time. He was greeted on the tarmac by Sunak and James Senior, the commander of the 38th Irish Brigade and Northern Ireland garrison.

When asked last month about heightened security during his visit, Biden was not concerned, saying "they can't keep me out."

Advertisement

The Good Friday agreement, which ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland, was negotiated in 1998 with the help of the United States and former President Bill Clinton, who called it an example of conflict resolution.

"The fact that the Irish got a system that the culture of both sides could accept and that was good enough so that if neither side could prevail on ... accounting for the past, I think is something to celebrate," Clinton told Ireland's RTE TV in an interview last week.

Bill and Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State, are scheduled to attend a conference at Queen's University in Belfast later this month to mark the Good Friday anniversary.

As Biden marks the anniversary with his visit this week, there is renewed animosity over the agreement following recent developments from Brexit, which have complicated relations.

While Biden is also expected to meet with Ireland's president and prime minister and address the Irish parliament, the White House has not described the trip as a policy visit, but rather a personal one.

Biden will spend several days traveling through Ireland with his son Hunter Biden and sister Valerie Biden Owens, who joined him on Air Force One.

Advertisement

Read More

Sunak urges Northern Ireland to restart power-sharing administration Northern Ireland police warn of possible terror attacks ahead of peace deal anniversary

Latest Headlines

WHO: First death reported from new bird flu strain
World News // 2 hours ago
WHO: First death reported from new bird flu strain
April 12 (UPI) -- Chinese health authorities have reported the death of a woman from bird flu to the World Health Organization, the first confirmed fatality from the A(H3N8) virus.
Mexican officials arrest 5 in connection with deadly immigration center fire
World News // 2 hours ago
Mexican officials arrest 5 in connection with deadly immigration center fire
April 12 (UPI) -- The Mexican government has started a criminal investigation into a fire at an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, filing charges against two directors of the National Immigration Institute on Tuesday.
Firms reach settlement with some Grenfell Tower fire families, survivors
World News // 3 hours ago
Firms reach settlement with some Grenfell Tower fire families, survivors
April 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds of victims' relatives and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London in which 72 people died six years ago have reached a civil settlement of claims against a number of defendants in the High Court.
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
World News // 8 hours ago
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
April 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Toronto said dozens of people have been arrested and more than 170 guns were seized in Canada and the United States during a yearlong crackdown on the trafficking of weapons over the U.S.-Canada border.
At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event
World News // 20 hours ago
At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event
April 11 (UPI) -- In what is being called one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since the military took over Myanmar, at least 53 people died Tuesday in airstrikes on an organized domestic event in the village of Pa Zi Gyi in Saga
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health reportedly deteriorating
World News // 14 hours ago
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health reportedly deteriorating
April 11 (UPI) -- Alexey Navalny, the imprisoned leader of the Russian opposition, is in deteriorating health, his representatives confirmed online Tuesday.
U.S., Philippines reaffirm military ties as China increasingly ascendent
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S., Philippines reaffirm military ties as China increasingly ascendent
April 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Tuesday, reaffirmed American military support and commitment to the Philippines as the two countries conduct a major joint military exercise.
First woman to lead U.K. intelligence agency praised for her 'deep experience'
World News // 21 hours ago
First woman to lead U.K. intelligence agency praised for her 'deep experience'
April 11 (UPI) -- British MI5 Deputy Director Anne Keast-Butler has been chosen to take over the GCHQ intelligence service next month, the first time the organization will be led by a woman since it was formed more than 100 years ago.
South Korea fines Google $32M over mobile gaming
World News // 22 hours ago
South Korea fines Google $32M over mobile gaming
SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- Google was fined $31.8 million in South Korea on Tuesday for alleged unfair business practices leading to its dominance in the country's mobile gaming application market.
Global wind energy capacity to soar by the 2030s, Wood Mackenzie finds
World News // 22 hours ago
Global wind energy capacity to soar by the 2030s, Wood Mackenzie finds
April 11 (UPI) -- Led by China and the European Union, the global wind energy market is on pace for a seven-fold increase by 2032, analysis from Wood Mackenzie found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means and what to expect
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means and what to expect
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Dramatic police video shows 2 officers responding to Louisville bank shooting
Dramatic police video shows 2 officers responding to Louisville bank shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement