Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 12, 2023 / 10:57 PM

North Korea fires 'intermediate- or longer-range' ballistic missile into sea

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea fired an "intermediate- or longer-range missile" into the sea east of the Peninsula on Thursday morning, Seoul defense officials said. Photo by Yonhap
North Korea fired an "intermediate- or longer-range missile" into the sea east of the Peninsula on Thursday morning, Seoul defense officials said. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, April 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched an "intermediate- or longer-range" missile into the sea Thursday morning, Seoul defense officials said, escalating tensions days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a more "offensive" war capacity.

South Korea's military detected a ballistic missile fired from the Pyongyang area at 7:23 a.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters. The missile was launched at a lofted angle and landed in the sea east of the peninsula after flying for around 620 miles.

Advertisement

"We strongly condemn North Korea's ballistic missile launch as a serious provocation that harms the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community, and clearly violates U.N. Security Council resolutions," the JCS said.

Tokyo also announced that it had detected the missile and the Japanese government briefly issued an emergency alert telling residents of the northern island of Hokkaido to take cover. Authorities withdrew the alert around 20 minutes later, while the Defense Ministry confirmed that the missile had not landed in Japanese territory.

RELATED North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion

The White House condemned the launch of what it called an intercontinental ballistic missile, saying it "needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region."

Advertisement

"This action demonstrates that the DPRK continues to prioritize its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

RELATED North Korea again tests nuclear-capable underwater drone weapon

"We urge all countries to condemn these violations and call on the DPRK to come to the table for serious negotiations," Watson said. "The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions and instead choose diplomatic engagement."

The launch is the latest in a flurry of weapons tests by North Korea, which has responded angrily to large-scale U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises that began last month.

In addition to launching more than two dozen missiles over the course of the drills, the North recently conducted trial runs of its Haeil underwater nuclear attack drone and unveiled new, smaller Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warheads.

RELATED U.S., South Korea, Japan hold naval drill against North Korea underwater threats

On Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for "more practical and offensive" war deterrence measures while reviewing frontline military plans against South Korea.

Amid the rising tensions, the North has not responded to routine daily calls on an inter-Korean liaison channel for seven days, Seoul's Unification Ministry said Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se criticized the North's "unilateral and irresponsible attitude" in not answering the calls, warning that the secretive regime "will eventually isolate and put itself in a predicament."

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden urges Northern Ireland to restore Stormont Assembly
World News // 21 hours ago
Joe Biden urges Northern Ireland to restore Stormont Assembly
April 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement by telling the people of Northern Ireland that ensuring the peace deal and the Windsor Framework remain in place are priorities.
Australia bracing for direct hit from strengthening Cyclone Ilsa
World News // 10 hours ago
Australia bracing for direct hit from strengthening Cyclone Ilsa
April 12 (UPI) -- Western Australia is preparing for strong winds and flooding later this week as Tropical Cyclone Ilsa continues to gather strength on its final approach to the continent, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
U.N.: Migrant deaths crossing the Mediterranean highest since 2017
World News // 11 hours ago
U.N.: Migrant deaths crossing the Mediterranean highest since 2017
April 12 (UPI) -- The United Nations' lead migration agency said Wednesday that the 414 documented deaths of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea in the first quarter are the most since 2017, with the numbers expected to rise.
Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation without Meghan Markle
World News // 11 hours ago
Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation without Meghan Markle
April 12 (UPI) -- Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, while his wife, Meghan Markle, will stay home in California.
Russian government advances plan to deploy online conscription system
World News // 12 hours ago
Russian government advances plan to deploy online conscription system
April 12 (UPI) -- The Russian government is planning to create an online system to supplement its existing draft system. The change means draftees could receive their mobilization orders electronically.
Scotland sues British government over veto of gender reform bill
World News // 13 hours ago
Scotland sues British government over veto of gender reform bill
April 12 (UPI) -- Scotland plans to file a legal challenge over the British government's veto of a controversial reform measure that would make it easier for people to legally change their gender.
WHO: First death reported from new bird flu strain
World News // 15 hours ago
WHO: First death reported from new bird flu strain
April 12 (UPI) -- Chinese health authorities have reported the death of a woman from bird flu to the World Health Organization, the first confirmed fatality from the A(H3N8) virus.
Mexican officials arrest 5 in connection with deadly immigration center fire
World News // 16 hours ago
Mexican officials arrest 5 in connection with deadly immigration center fire
April 12 (UPI) -- The Mexican government has started a criminal investigation into a fire at an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, filing charges against two directors of the National Immigration Institute on Tuesday.
Firms reach settlement with some Grenfell Tower fire families, survivors
World News // 17 hours ago
Firms reach settlement with some Grenfell Tower fire families, survivors
April 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds of victims' relatives and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London in which 72 people died six years ago have reached a civil settlement of claims against a number of defendants in the High Court.
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
World News // 22 hours ago
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
April 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Toronto said dozens of people have been arrested and more than 170 guns were seized in Canada and the United States during a yearlong crackdown on the trafficking of weapons over the U.S.-Canada border.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement