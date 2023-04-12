Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 12, 2023 / 10:45 AM

Scotland sues British government over veto of gender reform bill

By A.L. Lee
The legal challenge comes months after the British government blocked a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that would make it easier for trans people to legally change their gender. File photo by Duirinish Light/Shutterstock.
The legal challenge comes months after the British government blocked a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that would make it easier for trans people to legally change their gender. File photo by Duirinish Light/Shutterstock.

April 12 (UPI) -- Scotland plans to file a legal challenge over the British government's veto of a controversial reform measure that would make it easier for people to legally change their gender.

The Scottish government said it will petition the Secretary of State for judicial review after Britain blocked the gender recognition reform bill in January, citing conflicts with other equality protections throughout the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

London struck down the legislation less than a month after it sailed through the Scottish Parliament with overwhelming majority support.

On Wednesday, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville described the veto as "an unprecedented challenge to the Scottish Parliament's ability to legislate on clearly devolved matters and it risks setting a dangerous constitutional precedent."

RELATED Scottish National Party accountants resign as police investigate SNP finances

The British government said it was prepared to "robustly defend" the decision which had irked Scottish lawmakers as Britain cited Section 35 of the 1998 Scotland Act as the basis to block the bill from becoming law.

Advertisement

"The U.K. government gave no advance warning of their use of the power, and neither did they ask for any amendments to the bill throughout its nine-month passage through parliament," Somerville said, adding that the legal challenge was the "only reasonable means of resolving this situation."

A court will determine the scope of Section 35 and whether it can be legally applied to cases in which transgender people seek to have their new gender legally recognized.

RELATED British government blocks Scottish gender change law

The legislation aimed to simplify the process of changing one's gender by nixing legal hurdles that required diagnoses or medical reports for the government to issue gender recognition certificates.

Under the proposed rules, people as young as 16 would be eligible to apply for official government papers.

The bill also calls for the two-year time period that adult applicants currently have to wait in their newly acquired gender to be cut to three months, while 17- and 18-year-olds will be required to wait six months to receive documents.

Previously, British Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said the proposal would create "significant complications" due to disparate systems of gender recognition already in place throughout the country.

The issue has kept Westminster and the Scottish Parliament divided for months, with Ash Regan resigning as community safety minister last October just as debate on the matter was set to begin.

Advertisement

Several lawmakers in the leading Scottish National Party also broke ranks to vote against the measure.

Scotland's finance secretary Kate Forbes, who announced last month that she was leaving the government, said she planned to amend the legislation in hopes of ensuring its passage.

Former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, who proposed the legislation six years ago, said Scotland's government would continue to defend the bill.

In January, she called London's move a "full-frontal attack on our democratically elected Scottish Parliament and its ability to make its own decisions on devolved matters."

Sturgeon's successor, Humza Yousaf, said Wednesday that legal action was Scotland's "only means of defending our Parliament's democracy from the Westminster veto."

The increased tensions between Britain and Scotland also threatened to add more strain to the issue of Scottish independence as the British government has blocked Scotland's request for independence twice since 2014.

Latest Headlines

Russian government advances plan to deploy online conscription system
World News // 33 minutes ago
Russian government advances plan to deploy online conscription system
April 12 (UPI) -- The Russian government is planning to create an online system to supplement its existing draft system. The change means draftees could receive their mobilization orders electronically.
Joe Biden urges Northern Ireland to restore Stormont Assembly
World News // 9 hours ago
Joe Biden urges Northern Ireland to restore Stormont Assembly
April 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement by telling the people of Northern Ireland that ensuring the peace deal and the Windsor Framework remain in place are priorities.
WHO: First death reported from new bird flu strain
World News // 3 hours ago
WHO: First death reported from new bird flu strain
April 12 (UPI) -- Chinese health authorities have reported the death of a woman from bird flu to the World Health Organization, the first confirmed fatality from the A(H3N8) virus.
Mexican officials arrest 5 in connection with deadly immigration center fire
World News // 4 hours ago
Mexican officials arrest 5 in connection with deadly immigration center fire
April 12 (UPI) -- The Mexican government has started a criminal investigation into a fire at an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, filing charges against two directors of the National Immigration Institute on Tuesday.
Firms reach settlement with some Grenfell Tower fire families, survivors
World News // 4 hours ago
Firms reach settlement with some Grenfell Tower fire families, survivors
April 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds of victims' relatives and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London in which 72 people died six years ago have reached a civil settlement of claims against a number of defendants in the High Court.
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
World News // 9 hours ago
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
April 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Toronto said dozens of people have been arrested and more than 170 guns were seized in Canada and the United States during a yearlong crackdown on the trafficking of weapons over the U.S.-Canada border.
At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event
World News // 21 hours ago
At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event
April 11 (UPI) -- In what is being called one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since the military took over Myanmar, at least 53 people died Tuesday in airstrikes on an organized domestic event in the village of Pa Zi Gyi in Saga
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health reportedly deteriorating
World News // 15 hours ago
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health reportedly deteriorating
April 11 (UPI) -- Alexey Navalny, the imprisoned leader of the Russian opposition, is in deteriorating health, his representatives confirmed online Tuesday.
U.S., Philippines reaffirm military ties as China increasingly ascendent
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S., Philippines reaffirm military ties as China increasingly ascendent
April 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Tuesday, reaffirmed American military support and commitment to the Philippines as the two countries conduct a major joint military exercise.
First woman to lead U.K. intelligence agency praised for her 'deep experience'
World News // 22 hours ago
First woman to lead U.K. intelligence agency praised for her 'deep experience'
April 11 (UPI) -- British MI5 Deputy Director Anne Keast-Butler has been chosen to take over the GCHQ intelligence service next month, the first time the organization will be led by a woman since it was formed more than 100 years ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means and what to expect
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means and what to expect
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Dramatic police video shows 2 officers responding to Louisville bank shooting
Dramatic police video shows 2 officers responding to Louisville bank shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement