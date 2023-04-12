Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 12, 2023 / 6:35 AM

Firms reach settlement with some Grenfell Tower fire families, survivors

By Paul Godfrey
A civil settlement for undisclosed compensation has been reached with more than 900 victims' relatives and survivors of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London in which 72 people died. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
A civil settlement for undisclosed compensation has been reached with more than 900 victims' relatives and survivors of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London in which 72 people died. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

April 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds of victims' relatives and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London in which 72 people died six years ago have reached a civil settlement of claims against a number of defendants in the High Court.

Arconic, the manufacturer of flammable cladding on the building alleged to have contributed to the tragedy, confirmed Wednesday that it was one of the firms in the case and had come to an agreement with more than 900 plaintiffs.

Advertisement

As part of the settlement the firm said it had agreed to contribute to a "restorative justice project to benefit the community affected by the fire".

Companies that settled included Celotex subsidiary Saint Gobain, the parent company which manufactured much of the combustible insulation used on the tower, and Kingspan which made a lesser amount.

RELATED Residents say they didn't hear alarms during London apartment tower fire

Other defendants included Rydon, the main contractor for the 2014-2016 building refurbishment; Harley Facades, a cladding sub-contractor; Exova, a fire engineering consulting firm; Studio E., an architecture firm; CS Stokes and Associates, a fire risk assessment firm; and Whirlpool, which made the fridge freezer that allegedly started the fire in a resident's kitchen.

Kensington and Chelsea Borough which owned the building and central government departments, including the Home Office, were also sued.

Advertisement

The compensation settlement does not cover all victims and lawyers said it would not affect the public inquiry into the fire led by retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick and was not in lieu of potential criminal charges, which remained a possibility in the future.

RELATED London Fire Brigade failures 'contributed to loss of life' in Grenfell Tower fire, lawyers say

"The settlement is completely independent of, and has no impact upon, the ongoing public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, which is due to publish its report in 2023, or the ongoing criminal investigation where it is anticipated that the Crown Prosecution Service will make a decision on whether to pursue criminal charges against those responsible for the fire after the publication of the final Grenfell Tower Inquiry report."

"In those respects, the BSRs' [bereaved family members, survivors and local residents] fight for justice continues."

Summing up for victims at the end of the inquiry in November, chief counsel Richard Millett KC said a "merry-go-round of buck-passing" resulting from the failure of the firms involved and others to admit responsibility would make the inquiry's task of getting to the bottom of the tragedy much harder.

RELATED Grenfell Tower firms knew cladding would fail in fire, inquiry told

The inquiry also heard that failures of the London Fire Brigade had "contributed to loss of life."

The publication of the inquiry report will bring to a close the five-year investigation into the June 2017 public housing project blaze and why the building was coated in flammable materials.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
World News // 5 hours ago
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
April 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Toronto said dozens of people have been arrested and more than 170 guns were seized in Canada and the United States during a yearlong crackdown on the trafficking of weapons over the U.S.-Canada border.
At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event
World News // 17 hours ago
At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event
April 11 (UPI) -- In what is being called one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since the military took over Myanmar, at least 53 people died Tuesday in airstrikes on an organized domestic event in the village of Pa Zi Gyi in Saga
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health reportedly deteriorating
World News // 11 hours ago
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health reportedly deteriorating
April 11 (UPI) -- Alexey Navalny, the imprisoned leader of the Russian opposition, is in deteriorating health, his representatives confirmed online Tuesday.
U.S., Philippines reaffirm military ties as China increasingly ascendent
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., Philippines reaffirm military ties as China increasingly ascendent
April 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Tuesday, reaffirmed American military support and commitment to the Philippines as the two countries conduct a major joint military exercise.
First woman to lead U.K. intelligence agency praised for her 'deep experience'
World News // 18 hours ago
First woman to lead U.K. intelligence agency praised for her 'deep experience'
April 11 (UPI) -- British MI5 Deputy Director Anne Keast-Butler has been chosen to take over the GCHQ intelligence service next month, the first time the organization will be led by a woman since it was formed more than 100 years ago.
South Korea fines Google $32M over mobile gaming
World News // 19 hours ago
South Korea fines Google $32M over mobile gaming
SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- Google was fined $31.8 million in South Korea on Tuesday for alleged unfair business practices leading to its dominance in the country's mobile gaming application market.
Global wind energy capacity to soar by the 2030s, Wood Mackenzie finds
World News // 19 hours ago
Global wind energy capacity to soar by the 2030s, Wood Mackenzie finds
April 11 (UPI) -- Led by China and the European Union, the global wind energy market is on pace for a seven-fold increase by 2032, analysis from Wood Mackenzie found.
U.N. says nearly 8,500 civilians killed since Russian invasion
World News // 19 hours ago
U.N. says nearly 8,500 civilians killed since Russian invasion
April 11 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office for The High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday said the estimated civilian casualty figures for the war in Ukraine were nearing 8,500 but warned the actual numbers are likely much higher.
U.N. tells Afghan employees to stay home after Taliban bans women in workplace
World News // 20 hours ago
U.N. tells Afghan employees to stay home after Taliban bans women in workplace
April 11 (UPI) -- The United Nations told its employees in Afghanistan to stay home Tuesday after the Taliban regime ordered all women in the country to stop working for non-governmental aid organizations.
IMF sees rough economic road ahead
World News // 20 hours ago
IMF sees rough economic road ahead
April 11 (UPI) -- Though inflationary pressures are easing in the world's leading economies, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that levels will remain above-target until at least 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Dramatic police video shows 2 officers responding to Louisville bank shooting
Dramatic police video shows 2 officers responding to Louisville bank shooting
Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula
Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement