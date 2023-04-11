Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

April 11 (UPI) -- A volcano in Russia's Far East Kamchatka region erupted just after midnight local time on Tuesday, covering a nearby village with ash as plumes soared an estimated seven miles high.

The Shiveluch volcano on the remote Kamchatka Peninsula released a cloud of ash and dust that drifted north and southeast, which disrupted air traffic and where residents of the village of Klyuchi adjusted to the darkened skies as dawn broke.

Kamchatka is located along the western arch of what is called the "Ring of Fire," a region around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world's volcanic activity occurs. It is also a popular destination spot for adventure tourists.

The mighty #Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Kamchatka has gone full eruption mode - volcanic ash emissions has reached 20km, right into the stratosphere. #HappeningNow Gorgeous video of the ash cloud to remind us of the beauty and the force of nature pic.twitter.com/eQ6TNgfLR1— Russia (@Russia) April 10, 2023

"The Shiveluch volcano continues to erupt," the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Service said, according to the state-run news agency TASS. "According to satellite data, the volcano emitted an ash cloud that reached some 12,000 meters [7.4 miles] above sea level."

The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of RAS said there was a risk of hot lava flows blocking roads.